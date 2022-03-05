Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2022 Efforts on to bring ...
Efforts on to bring back Naveen’s body soon: CM Bommai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 5, 2022, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2022, 12:14 pm IST
Karnataka government will provide compensation to the family of Naveen, the chief minister said
Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen, to mourn his demise outside his residence at Chalageri village in Haveri (PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government is making all efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Gyana Goudar soon. Naveen, an MBBS student in Ukriane from Haveri died in shelling last week.

“Many Karnataka natives have been brought from the war-torn Ukraine. Stranded people are finding it difficult to move out of Kharkiv and Kyiv. Indian Embassy is making all efforts to track the stranded Indian nationals there. We are in constant contact with the External Affairs Minister and the Embassy,” the chief minister added.

 

Mr. Bommai said he would attend the farmers’ meeting in Shikaripur after which he will visit Naveen’s father at Ranebennur. He added that the government has decided to provide compensation to Naveen's family.

