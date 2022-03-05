Depression in Bay, rains for southwest Andhra

Fishermen of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been advised against venturing into sea during the next four days as the wind speed will be around 45 to 50kmph. (Representational photo:PTI)

Visakhapatnam: The depression in southwest Bay of Bengal, which might intensify into a deep depression in another 12 hours, might bring rain to Chittoor and Nellore from March 6, IMD Amaravati said on Friday.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 15kmph during the last six hours and lay centred over the same region about 180km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 390km southeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu), 470km southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 530km south-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the coming hours and move north-northwest wards off the east coast of Sri Lanka till Saturday morning and then move west-northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

“The system is unlikely to intensify into a cyclone. It will gradually weaken and cross the coast,” IMD director S Stella said.

She said the system will bring in rains for Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, particularly Nellore and Chittoor districts.

