Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2022 Depression in Bay, r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Depression in Bay, rains for southwest Andhra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 5, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2022, 12:16 am IST
A deep depression in another 12 hours, might bring rain to Chittoor and Nellore from March 6
Fishermen of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been advised against venturing into sea during the next four days as the wind speed will be around 45 to 50kmph. (Representational photo:PTI)
 Fishermen of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been advised against venturing into sea during the next four days as the wind speed will be around 45 to 50kmph. (Representational photo:PTI)

Visakhapatnam: The depression in southwest Bay of Bengal, which might intensify into a deep depression in another 12 hours, might bring rain to Chittoor and Nellore from March 6, IMD Amaravati said on Friday.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 15kmph during the last six hours and lay centred over the same region about 180km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 390km southeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu), 470km southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 530km south-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

 

It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the coming hours and move north-northwest wards off the east coast of Sri Lanka till Saturday morning and then move west-northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

“The system is unlikely to intensify into a cyclone. It will gradually weaken and cross the coast,” IMD director S Stella said.

She said the system will bring in rains for Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, particularly Nellore and Chittoor districts.

 

Fishermen of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been advised against venturing into the sea during the next four days as the wind speed will be around 45 to 50kmph.

...
Tags: deep depression, southwest bay of bengal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

The Telugu Desam will skip the AP Assembly’s Budget Session that starts on March 7, Monday. (DC file photo)

TD to skip assembly budget session

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been replacing conventional fans in all its guesthouses and offices with super-efficient BLDC fans. (DC photo)

TTD goes eco-friendly, replacing conventional fans to BLDC fans

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday inspected the working of ‘Kavach’ – Indian Railways’ indigenous train protection system — between Gullaguda and Chitgidda railway stations in Vikarabad district on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

Railway minister inspects train protection system

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday extended Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of two soldiers from Jharkhand who fell in action at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, during his visit to the state. (Photo: Twitter)

CM hands over Rs 10 lakh to kin of two Galwan martyrs in Ranchi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General

News

Blast kills 14 in Bihar's Bhagalpur, unregulated firecracker business blamed

A volunteer near a damaged house after a massive explosion ripped through a three-storey building, under Tatarpur Police station, in Bhagalpur district, on March 4, 2022. (PTI)

Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv: V K Singh

AISA activists display banners seeking immediate return of all Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, during a protest against the Russia-Ukraine war, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

PM pushes for talks at Quad on Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the post-budget DPIIT webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 6,396 fresh Covid infections, active cases remain less than one lakh

Packages of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit in cold storage. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->