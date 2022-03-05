At least 1000 Indians still stuck in the war-hit areas

Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Some 1000 plus Indians were still stranded in war-hit Ukraine, including around 500 in Sumy and 300 in Kharkiv, awaiting travel facility to reach the border and cross over to other nations for onward journey to India.

According to government sources, a total of 10,800 Indian nationals were brought back from Ukraine under Operation Ganga as on Friday. These include 630 passengers carried by the C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force and 9,364 by civilian flights. At least 7,000 plus Indians are waiting in the bordering areas for Indian flights.

The parents of medical students still stuck in the war-hit zones of Ukraine are pinning hopes on the central government to find ways and means to evacuate the rest of the stranded Indians.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle while travelling from Kovel to Hungary on Friday, a Kharkiv national medical university student said, “As per my information, fellow Indians who were stuck in Sumy need urgent transport facility. They were facing problems of lack of water and electricity as the shelling was on in that area.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said on Friday evening that their team visited the Polish borders of Budomeirz and Shehyni-Medyka. “Students are advised to pass through these borders during the day to avoid wait in these points at night,” the advisory stated.

The civil aviation ministry in Delhi said on Friday that 11 civilian flights including four operated by Indian Air Force will bring back stranded Indians from the borders on Saturday.