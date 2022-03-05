Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2022 6 killed in road acc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

6 killed in road accident in Telangana

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2022, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2022, 2:33 pm IST
The incident occurred Saturday morning when the speeding van hit the stationary auto rickshaw from behind at Incherla village
The deceased, except the auto driver, were family members who were returning after visiting a dargah. (Representational Image: PTI)
 The deceased, except the auto driver, were family members who were returning after visiting a dargah. (Representational Image: PTI)

Warangal: Six people were killed and two injured in an accident involving a van and auto-rickshaw in Mulugu district of Telangana on Saturday.

The incident occurred this morning when the speeding van hit the stationary auto rickshaw from behind at Incherla village in the district, leading to the death of four people on the spot, police said.

 

Two others died while undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Warangal.

Two others who suffered injuries were receiving treatment at the hospital, they said.

The deceased, except the auto driver, were family members who were returning after visiting a dargah in the district.

...
Tags: road accident deaths, telangana road accident
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Priya and Bhavani from Kerala selected for the best vaccinators' award as part of the National COVID-19 vaccination programme (ANI)

Two Kerala nurses selected for Best COVID-19 vaccinators' awards

Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen, to mourn his demise outside his residence at Chalageri village in Haveri (PTI)

Efforts on to bring back Naveen’s body soon: CM Bommai

So far, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2,056 passengers while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to Romania, Slovakia and Poland (ANI)

Operation Ganga: IAF brings back 629 evacuated Indians on Saturday

Voters in Parlon in Chandel district were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes while maintaining social distancing. (ANI)

Manipur polls: Voters queue up to cast votes following COVID-19 protocol



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Operation Ganga: IAF brings back 629 evacuated Indians on Saturday

So far, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2,056 passengers while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to Romania, Slovakia and Poland (ANI)

India calls for 'local truce', to run 16 evacuation flights today

An Indian student Rishabh, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, arrives with his pet dog 'Malibu' at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo

Manipur polls: Voters queue up to cast votes following COVID-19 protocol

Voters in Parlon in Chandel district were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes while maintaining social distancing. (ANI)

At least 1000 Indians still stuck in war-hit areas

Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General

Aman Lekhi (Image credit: LiveLaw)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->