Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2021 Armed forces must tr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Armed forces must transform to stay relevant: General Rawat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2021, 2:02 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2021, 2:02 am IST
The webinar’s inaugural day had two major sessions on 'organisational imperatives' and 'structural imperatives'
General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), stated that the country was facing a complex and challenging security environment, which dictates enhancement of military capabilities and requires addressing voids in war-fighting abilities. — By arrangement
 General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), stated that the country was facing a complex and challenging security environment, which dictates enhancement of military capabilities and requires addressing voids in war-fighting abilities. — By arrangement

HYDERABAD: General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) underscored the importance of transforming Indian armed forces in order to stay relevant in the fast-changing geopolitical environment. He also pointed out that a key strategic management competence is the ability to anticipate, prepare for and adapt to change. 

He was delivering the keynote address at the commencement of the two-day national webinar on ‘Transformation: Imperatives for the Indian Armed Forces’, under the aegis of College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad here on Thursday

 

He stated that the country was facing a complex and challenging security environment, which dictates enhancement of military capabilities and requires addressing voids in war-fighting abilities. He also stressed the significance of evolving doctrine, force structures, technology and sustenance to create a future-ready military.

The webinar’s inaugural day had two major sessions on 'organisational imperatives' and 'structural imperatives', which were dealt with by senior serving and veteran officers from the three services.

 

As part of 'organisational imperatives' for transformation, several speakers laid stress on the changes being sought in the armed forces, through the promotion of combined approach in training, staffing and procurement. The importance of restructuring military commands into joint theatre commands to achieve the desired level of joint operations was also highlighted. Also discussed at length were various models of transformation to derive key concepts as applicable in the Indian context.

The afternoon session covered issues pertaining to 'structural imperatives' highlighting a conceptual framework on theaterisation for building future-ready force.

 

The final session concluded with deliberations on a suggested model for Oceanic Theatre Command (OTC), followed by an interactive session.

...
Tags: general bipin rawat, webinar on organisational imperatives structural imperatives, indian armed forces


Latest From Nation

Childline, police and NGOs complained that shifting the home to Mahbubabad would cause inconvenience as Warangal is the headquarters for 16 districts. — DC Image

Government Children’s home goes out of reach in Warangal

In Amalapuram municipality, six of 30 wards have become unanimous. — Representational image

680 in fray for 10 East Godavari municipalities

Dr Soundararajan, who is currently holding additional charge as Lt. Governor of Puducherry, will accept the honour through a virtual mode from Puducherry. — DC file photo

Telangana Governor among Top 20 Global Women of Excellence Award 2020

TDP politburo member Kala Venkat Rao alleged that major municipalities in Prakasam district, including Ongole, Giddalur, Markapur and Kanigiri, are staring at the face of a severe water crisis. — DC file photo

YSRC government ‘failed’ to supply safe drinking water, TD promises free supply



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Pak militaries agree for 'strict observance' of all agreements on ceasefire

India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but it has hardly been followed in letter and spirit over past several years with more violations than observance of the pact. (PTI File)

Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months

Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)

Govt announces guidelines to regulate social media, OTT platforms and digital news

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat faces Opposition ire

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks, including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an

'Delhi to ask for COVID-19 negative report from travellers from 5 states'

The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham