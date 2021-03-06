Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2021 AP fact-check portal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP fact-check portal to control spread of misinformation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 6, 2021, 4:36 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2021, 4:36 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the official fact-check portal of Andhra Pradesh government
Jagan launched the website and twitter account at an event held in the CM Camp office at Tadepalli. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 Jagan launched the website and twitter account at an event held in the CM Camp office at Tadepalli. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: In a novel initiative, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the official fact-check portal of Andhra Pradesh government, https://factcheck.ap.gov.in/ here on Friday.

Fact Check AP aims to curb spread of misinformation. Jagan launched the website and twitter account at an event held in the CM Camp office at Tadepalli. He said malicious propaganda was being spread in the media and social media and the AP Fact Check platform would spread awareness among the public about false news with evidence.

 

The CM said the spread of fake and malicious propaganda is mainly done via social media. He advised officials to identify culprits and take action. “No one has the right to deliberately damage the reputation of an individual or the system with malicious intentions,” the CM said while emphasizing the need to check malicious campaigns against governmental programmes. “The people have the right to know what is the truth,” the CM stressed.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, government adviser (communications) G.V.D. Krishnamohan, information commissioner Tumma Vijaykumar Reddy, DIG (technical services) G. Palaraju, AP digital corporation VC and MD Chinna Vasudevareddy and other officials were present.

 

...
Tags: ap fact-check portal, to control spread of misinformation. jagan launches ap fact check portal, fact check portal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on girls’ health and education at the CM Camp Office at Tadepalli on Friday. (Photo: twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

AP to distribute free sanitary napkins to girl students

KCR is learnt to have taken this decision ostensibly not to bank on any ‘sympathy factor’, which failed to work in the Dubbak Assembly by-election last December. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR opts for 'local' candidate for Nagarjunasagar by-election

One of the main reasons attributed for the positive growth in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam is stated to be the move to set up administrative capital in Visakhapatnam. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Property registration slumps by 2.89 per cent in AP

Most participants, particularly women, identified violence as a broad term, consisting of physical, mental, verbal and sexual abuse. — Representational Pixabay pic

78% of women experienced violence in public places: Study



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt announces guidelines to regulate social media, OTT platforms and digital news

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat faces Opposition ire

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks, including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an

'Delhi to ask for COVID-19 negative report from travellers from 5 states'

The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said. (PTI file photo)

Telangana able to meet budget targets despite COVID

The government presented the annual budget for 2020-21 with an outlay of Rs 1.82 lakh crore in March 2020. (DC file photo)

Adani goes on a buying spree in Telugu states

Sources privy to the developments told Deccan Chronicle that the Adani group will take 10 per cent equity in Olectra but the deal value is yet to be known. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham