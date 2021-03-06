AP fact-check portal to control spread of misinformation

Jagan launched the website and twitter account at an event held in the CM Camp office at Tadepalli. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: In a novel initiative, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the official fact-check portal of Andhra Pradesh government, https://factcheck.ap.gov.in/ here on Friday.

Fact Check AP aims to curb spread of misinformation. Jagan launched the website and twitter account at an event held in the CM Camp office at Tadepalli. He said malicious propaganda was being spread in the media and social media and the AP Fact Check platform would spread awareness among the public about false news with evidence.

The CM said the spread of fake and malicious propaganda is mainly done via social media. He advised officials to identify culprits and take action. “No one has the right to deliberately damage the reputation of an individual or the system with malicious intentions,” the CM said while emphasizing the need to check malicious campaigns against governmental programmes. “The people have the right to know what is the truth,” the CM stressed.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, government adviser (communications) G.V.D. Krishnamohan, information commissioner Tumma Vijaykumar Reddy, DIG (technical services) G. Palaraju, AP digital corporation VC and MD Chinna Vasudevareddy and other officials were present.