Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2021 Adani goes on a buyi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Adani goes on a buying spree in Telugu states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Mar 5, 2021, 10:47 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2021, 10:47 am IST
On Wednesday, the Adani group announced the purchase of 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram port
Sources privy to the developments told Deccan Chronicle that the Adani group will take 10 per cent equity in Olectra but the deal value is yet to be known. (DC file photo)
 Sources privy to the developments told Deccan Chronicle that the Adani group will take 10 per cent equity in Olectra but the deal value is yet to be known. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: The Adani group is on an acquisition spree in the Telugu states and the latest target is a stake in the city-based electric bus manufacturer Olectra.

The Adani group, which made a foray into the fast-growing segment of electric vehicles a few years ago, has set its eyes on Olectra Greentech, in which a majority stake is held by the Megha group. Sources privy to the developments told Deccan Chronicle that the Adani group will take 10 per cent equity in Olectra but the deal value is yet to be known.

 

Olectra was launched by Goldstone Infratech with technical collaboration from the BYD group of China. The name of the company was changed to Olectra Greentech and its share price closed at Rs.177.90 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Adani group announced the purchase of 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram port. Though the Adani group made repeated attempts to get into the most valuable project, it did not materialise as the original promoters, D.V.S. Raju and family, were said to have fixed a higher value, approximately Rs.10,000 crore.

The Adani group realised its dream, however, by buying 31.5 per cent stake from the international venture capitalist Warburg Pincus for Rs.1,954 crore, bringing down the value of the company to just about Rs.5000 crore.

 

"There is every reason for the original promoters to keep the company at a higher value," sources in port sector pointed out. Gangavaram with its locational advantage and deeper levels is considered to be least expensive on maintenance.

On the financial front, the port is debt-free and earned a net profit of Rs.516 crore in 2019-20 fiscal against a turnover of `1,082 crore. The company also has cash reserves of nearly Rs.500 crore.

Earlier, the Adani group had bought a 75 per cent stake in Krishnapatnam port.

...
Tags: adani group, telugu states, krishnapatnam port, olectra greentech, gangavaram port
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

He also tagged a video on rising prices of essential commodities such as petroleum, diesel and cooking gas.(PTI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi targets government over price rise issue

Police personnel detain the activists of Left party, Vizag steel plant workers union and various trade unions while trying to block the National Highway 16 during a protest against the privatization of the Vizag steel plant, in Visakhapatnam on February 26, 2021. (PTI file photo)

Bandh observed in Andhra against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

The bench opined that the town planning officers at all levels were in connivance with builders of illegal constructions, and hence they were ignoring violations.

Telangana HC blames field staff for illegal buildings in city

Venkata Reddy said that no one, from the commissioner of the local municipality to minister, K.T. Rama Rao, had acted on his complaints for the past six months. (DC file photo)

Komatireddy petitions CJ over silence on illegal structure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Its good-bye for Mumbai's iconic Karachi Bakery

Claims that MNS was 'successful' in its campaign against Karachi Bakery, soon followed with its leader Haji Saif Shaikh, who led the stir, taking credit on Twitter for the closure of the bakery in Mumbai. (Twitter/@mnshajisaif)

Telangana HC blames field staff for illegal buildings in city

The bench opined that the town planning officers at all levels were in connivance with builders of illegal constructions, and hence they were ignoring violations.

India, Pak militaries agree for 'strict observance' of all agreements on ceasefire

India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but it has hardly been followed in letter and spirit over past several years with more violations than observance of the pact. (PTI File)

Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months

Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)

Govt announces guidelines to regulate social media, OTT platforms and digital news

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham