Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2020 US panel on religiou ...
Nation, Current Affairs

US panel on religious freedom conducts hearing on risks to Indian Muslims

AFP
Published Mar 5, 2020, 8:19 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 8:19 am IST
The hearing held inside Congress was called by the US Commission on International Freedom
Brown University professor Ashutosh Varshney speaks during a hearing of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2020. The commission is holding a hearing on how "citizenship laws are used to deny religious minorities the legal protections of citizenship, making them vulnerable to exploitation, discrimination, and mass atrocities." (AFP)
 Brown University professor Ashutosh Varshney speaks during a hearing of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2020. The commission is holding a hearing on how "citizenship laws are used to deny religious minorities the legal protections of citizenship, making them vulnerable to exploitation, discrimination, and mass atrocities." (AFP)

Washington: Experts warned a US government panel last night that India's Muslims face risks of expulsion and persecution under the country’s new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has triggered major protests.

The hearing held inside Congress was called by the US Commission on International Freedom, which has been denounced by the Indian government as biased.

 

Ashutosh Varshney, a prominent scholar of sectarian violence in India, told the panel that the law championed by prime minister Narendra Modi's government amounted to a move to narrow the democracy's historically inclusive and secular definition of citizenship.

"The threat is serious, and the implications quite horrendous," said Varshney, a professor at Brown University.

"Something deeply injurious to the Muslim minority can happen once their citizenship rights are taken away," he said.

Varshney warned that the law could ultimately lead to expulsion or detention -- but, even if not, contributes to marginalization.

"It creates an enabling atmosphere for violence once you say that a particular community is not fully Indian or its Indianness in grave doubt," he said.

India's parliament in December passed a law that fast-tracks citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim minorities from neighboring countries.

Responding to criticism at the time from the US commission, which advises but does not set policy, India's External Affairs Ministry said the law does not strip anyone's citizenship and "should be welcomed, not criticized, by those who are genuinely committed to religious freedom."

Fears are particularly acute in Assam, where a citizens' register finalized last year left 1.9 million people, many of them Muslims, facing possible statelessness.

Aman Wadud, a human rights lawyer from Assam who traveled to Washington for the hearing, said that many Indians lacked birth certificates or other documentation to prove citizenship and were only seeking "a dignified life."

The hearing did not exclusively focus on India, with commissioners and witnesses voicing grave concern over Myanmar's refusal to grant citizenship to the Rohingya, the mostly Muslim minority that has faced widespread violence.

Gayle Manchin, the vice chair of the commission, also voiced concern over Bahrain's stripping of citizenship from activists of the Shiite majority as well as a new digital ID system in Kenya that she said risks excluding minorities.

More than 40 people were killed last week in New Delhi in sectarian violence sparked by the citizenship law.

India on Tuesday lodged another protest after the UN human rights chief, Michele Bachelet, sought to join a lawsuit in India that challenges the citizenship law's constitutionality.

...
Tags: us commission on international freedom, ashutosh varshney, aman wadud, citizenship amendment act (caa)


Latest From Nation

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes part in the launch of Rangotsav-2020 at Barsana in Mathura, on March 3, 2020. (PTI)

Teachers too responsible if 'anti-India' slogans raised at universities: Adityanath

Students wear masks as prevention against coronavirus at the Bengaluru City Railway Station, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI)

Karnataka government issues coronavirus advisory to schools

File photo of Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane reviewing the prevailing security situation during a visit to the Line of Control in Kashmir on Feb. 26, 2020. (PTI )

Tanks, fighters will soon be obsolete like Walkman: Army chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Brijpuri, one of the riot-affected areas in North-East Delhi, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI)

Violence victims line up to meet Gandhi in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ban on social media lifted, access to 2G services in J&K

In this Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Kashmiri journalists browse the internet on their mobile phones inside the media centre set up by government authorities in Srinagar, Kashmir. Indian authorities on Wednesday, March 4, temporarily revoked a ban on social media sites and restored full internet access in disputed Kashmir for two weeks, seven months after they stripped the restive region of its statehood and semi-autonomy and enforced a total communications blackout. (AP)

Teachers too responsible if 'anti-India' slogans raised at universities: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes part in the launch of Rangotsav-2020 at Barsana in Mathura, on March 3, 2020. (PTI)

Mamata Banerjee: 'To divert attention, they are doing Corona, Corona'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an administrative review meeting at Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district on March 3, 2020. (PTI)

29 confirmed coronavirus cases in India, says central government

Young tourists wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at the Bangalore City Railway Station, on March 4, 2020. - A group of Italian tourists were under quarantine in India on March 4, with 16 testing positive for the new coronavirus, prompting authorities to tighten controls. (AFP)

Tanks, fighters will soon be obsolete like Walkman: Army chief

File photo of Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane reviewing the prevailing security situation during a visit to the Line of Control in Kashmir on Feb. 26, 2020. (PTI )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham