Uproar in LS over Rajasthan MP's remark on Sonia Gandhi family

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for an hour on Thursday over a controversial remark by an RLP member against the Gandhi family during a discussion on the coronavirus scare, inviting a sharp reaction from Congress members.

They stormed the well of the House as soon as Hanuman Beniwal (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, a regional outfit from Rajasthan which is backed by the BJP) made the remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family members.

With this, the Congress members rushed to the well of the House strongly protesting and shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing some on the table of the Speaker.

Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, said the remarks of Beniwal would not go into the record and immediately adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Leaders of various parties were speaking in the Lok Sabha after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a statement on steps taken by the government to control spread of coronavirus.