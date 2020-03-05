Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2020 Teachers too respons ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Teachers too responsible if 'anti-India' slogans raised at universities: Adityanath

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2020, 8:34 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 8:34 am IST
UP chief minister advises teachers to adopts the ways of Chanakya
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes part in the launch of Rangotsav-2020 at Barsana in Mathura, on March 3, 2020. (PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes part in the launch of Rangotsav-2020 at Barsana in Mathura, on March 3, 2020. (PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said last night that the role of teachers would come under the scanner when "anti-India" slogans are raised at universities and institutions of higher education.

"When anti-India slogans are raised at institutions of higher education, we should be prepared to ask why this type of distortion occurrs among our students?" he said at a programme organised by the Basic Shiksha Parishad in Lucknow.

 

"We begin our work with pledge for the country's unity and integrity and today slogans are raised for the division of the nation. In such a situation, questions are raised over the role of teachers who are considered equal to god in society," he said. 

"Who all are involved in this sin and chaos? Governments can provide resources, but the one who has given them basic education, who has given them secondary education and who has led them to that place, all of them should evaluate their actions today," the chief minister said.

Speaking about the condition of education in the state when his government came to power three years ago, he said there was an atmosphere of chaos and anarchy in the state and the condition of basic education was very bad.

"The worst problem was that of proxy teachers. Our government started the process of prohibiting proxy teachers in the first phase," he said. 

Adityanath said that a teacher is not just a government servant, but the fate of the nation. He said teachers should learn from Chanakya.

Had Chanakya confined himself to Nalanda University, he would not have been able to make India a superpower of the world during that period. Teachers will have to prepare themselves according to the challenges and need of society, he added. 

...
Tags: yogi adityanath, teachers, chanakya, anti-india slogans
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Brown University professor Ashutosh Varshney speaks during a hearing of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2020. The commission is holding a hearing on how

US panel on religious freedom conducts hearing on risks to Indian Muslims

Students wear masks as prevention against coronavirus at the Bengaluru City Railway Station, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI)

Karnataka government issues coronavirus advisory to schools

File photo of Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane reviewing the prevailing security situation during a visit to the Line of Control in Kashmir on Feb. 26, 2020. (PTI )

Tanks, fighters will soon be obsolete like Walkman: Army chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Brijpuri, one of the riot-affected areas in North-East Delhi, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI)

Violence victims line up to meet Gandhi in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US panel on religious freedom conducts hearing on risks to Indian Muslims

Brown University professor Ashutosh Varshney speaks during a hearing of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2020. The commission is holding a hearing on how

Ban on social media lifted, access to 2G services in J&K

In this Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Kashmiri journalists browse the internet on their mobile phones inside the media centre set up by government authorities in Srinagar, Kashmir. Indian authorities on Wednesday, March 4, temporarily revoked a ban on social media sites and restored full internet access in disputed Kashmir for two weeks, seven months after they stripped the restive region of its statehood and semi-autonomy and enforced a total communications blackout. (AP)

Mamata Banerjee: 'To divert attention, they are doing Corona, Corona'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an administrative review meeting at Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district on March 3, 2020. (PTI)

29 confirmed coronavirus cases in India, says central government

Young tourists wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at the Bangalore City Railway Station, on March 4, 2020. - A group of Italian tourists were under quarantine in India on March 4, with 16 testing positive for the new coronavirus, prompting authorities to tighten controls. (AFP)

Tanks, fighters will soon be obsolete like Walkman: Army chief

File photo of Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane reviewing the prevailing security situation during a visit to the Line of Control in Kashmir on Feb. 26, 2020. (PTI )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham