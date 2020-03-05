Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2020 Short of funds from ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Short of funds from Centre, Karnataka hikes taxes on petrol, diesel, liquor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published Mar 5, 2020, 8:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 8:05 pm IST
Yediyurappa’s budget will make petrol costlier in the state by Rs 1.60 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.59 per litre
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa presents the state's budget for 2020-21 in the state Assembly. (Photo: Satish B)
 Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa presents the state's budget for 2020-21 in the state Assembly. (Photo: Satish B)

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the state’s budget for the year 2020-21 with a total outlay of Rs 2,38,893 crore, proposing higher taxes on petrol, diesel, liquor and transport carrier vehicles.

Yediyurappa, who was presenting his seventh budget in the Assembly, gave thrust to agriculture and the social sector in his presentation.

 

The chief minister said the fiscal deficit was expected to be Rs 46,072 crore, or 2.55 percent of the GSDP.

Total liabilities of the state amounted to Rs.3,68,692 crore for 2020-2021, which was well within the limit of 25 percent of GSDP, as mandated by the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Admitting that there has been a Rs. 11,215 crore reduction in the state’s share of taxes from the central pool in 2020-2021, the chief minister decided to mobilize additional resources by imposing a 3 per cent tax on petrol and diesel. This will make petrol costlier in the state by Rs. 1.60 per litre and diesel by Rs. 1.59 per litre.

The chief minister also proposed a 6 per cent tax hike on Indian Made Liquor (IML), setting a revenue target of Rs. 22,700 crore in 2020-2021 as against Rs. 19,701 crore in 2019-2020.

As he promised in the runup to the budget, Yediyurappa’s budget emphasized the agriculture and allied sector by earmarking Rs 32,259 crore for 2020-2021.

For the welfare sector, he indicated a spending of Rs 72,092 crore on schemes for the SC/STs, backward communities, women and children, minorities, senior citizens and labourers. For industry, energy and infrastructure sector he allocated Rs 55,732 crore; for comprehensive development of Bengaluru Rs 8,772 crore; for conservation of culture, heritage and natural resources Rs 4,552 crore; and for administrative reforms and public service delivery sector Rs 10,194 crore.

The chief minister reduced stamp duty on first-time registration of new apartments and flats costing less than Rs 20 lakh from the existing 5 per cent to 2 per cent.

...
Tags: karnataka budget 2020-21, yediyurappa budget, budget tax hike, karnataka central funds
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

A man wearing a face mask pushes a person on wheelchair along a street in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.AFP photo

Coronavirus effect: Wuhan University students in Kerala begin online classes

Villagers of Jamkhandi taluk in Karnataka contribute labour and funds for their own water project.

DIY dam builders of Jamkhandi now plan a lift irrigation project

Ships arriving at Indian ports are being subjected to WHO approved protocols to check for coronavirus infection.

16k passengers holed up in 452 ships due to coronavirus checks at Indian ports

Telangana Assembly (PTI file photo)

Telangana Assembly to pass anti-CAA resolution in Budget session



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus effect: Wuhan University students in Kerala begin online classes

A man wearing a face mask pushes a person on wheelchair along a street in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.AFP photo

Indian girl in Dubai tests positive for Coronavirus

Representational image (AP photo)

Gurugram Paytm staffer tests positive for Coronavirus

A salesman at a chemist shop helps a buyer wear her protective mask, in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, outside Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi. PTI photo

US panel on religious freedom conducts hearing on risks to Indian Muslims

Brown University professor Ashutosh Varshney speaks during a hearing of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2020. The commission is holding a hearing on how

Curfew relaxed, internet services restored in Meghalaya

Picture courtesy: Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham