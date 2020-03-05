Nation Current Affairs 05 Mar 2020 Mamata Banerjee: � ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee: 'To divert attention, they are doing Corona, Corona'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Mar 5, 2020, 6:55 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 6:55 am IST
Referring to the Delhi riots, she argued, “But those who died there had not suffered from Corona”
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an administrative review meeting at Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district on March 3, 2020. (PTI)
 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an administrative review meeting at Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district on March 3, 2020. (PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Centre of creating a hype on novel Corona virus outbreak to “divert the attention from Delhi riots.”

Asking the BJP to reveal the identities of the riot victims whose bodies are yet to be found, she took a U-turn on her comments about the Bangladeshi refugees a day before and threatened to take legal steps for distortion.

 

"Many people are thinking too much about Corona. Definitely it is a disease. The whole world is worried about it. Do not get panicked about it, however. To divert attention they are doing ‘Corona, Corona’ so much so that people forget the Delhi incident. They should talk about it when it happens,” the Trinamul Congress supremo alleged at a party rally in Buniadpur of South Dinajpur.

Banerjee, who is also the state health minister, claimed, “We also want its medicine be discovered. We deal with disease in its way. We do not want a single person to fall ill due to this disease though it has created a fear across the world.” Referring to the Delhi riots, she argued, “But those who died there had not suffered from Corona."

...
Tags: mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes part in the launch of Rangotsav-2020 at Barsana in Mathura, on March 3, 2020. (PTI)

Teachers too responsible if 'anti-India' slogans raised at universities: Adityanath

Brown University professor Ashutosh Varshney speaks during a hearing of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2020. The commission is holding a hearing on how

US panel on religious freedom conducts hearing on risks to Indian Muslims

Students wear masks as prevention against coronavirus at the Bengaluru City Railway Station, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI)

Karnataka government issues coronavirus advisory to schools

File photo of Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane reviewing the prevailing security situation during a visit to the Line of Control in Kashmir on Feb. 26, 2020. (PTI )

Tanks, fighters will soon be obsolete like Walkman: Army chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US panel on religious freedom conducts hearing on risks to Indian Muslims

Brown University professor Ashutosh Varshney speaks during a hearing of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2020. The commission is holding a hearing on how

Ban on social media lifted, access to 2G services in J&K

In this Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Kashmiri journalists browse the internet on their mobile phones inside the media centre set up by government authorities in Srinagar, Kashmir. Indian authorities on Wednesday, March 4, temporarily revoked a ban on social media sites and restored full internet access in disputed Kashmir for two weeks, seven months after they stripped the restive region of its statehood and semi-autonomy and enforced a total communications blackout. (AP)

29 confirmed coronavirus cases in India, says central government

Young tourists wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at the Bangalore City Railway Station, on March 4, 2020. - A group of Italian tourists were under quarantine in India on March 4, with 16 testing positive for the new coronavirus, prompting authorities to tighten controls. (AFP)

Tanks, fighters will soon be obsolete like Walkman: Army chief

File photo of Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane reviewing the prevailing security situation during a visit to the Line of Control in Kashmir on Feb. 26, 2020. (PTI )

We are concerned, but no need to panic: Kejriwal on Covid 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media over coronavirus outbreak on wednesday, March 4 (ANI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham