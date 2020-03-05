Karnataka government issues coronavirus advisory to schools

Students wear masks as prevention against coronavirus at the Bengaluru City Railway Station, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI)

Bengaluru: In view of a coronavirus positive case being reported in Hyderabad, the Karnataka government has directed schools in the state to ensure that symptomatic students and teachers who have signs of fever, cough, cold and upper respiratory tract infections do not attend.

The circular further bars schools from conducting picnics in susceptible areas.

Schools have been asked to conduct awareness sessions on Covid-19 every Monday with prior information to the health department so that health staff can provide health education materials.

Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary to the Karnataka government on health and family welfare and the Medical Education Department has issued an advisory to IT/BT company employees and staff to refrain from travelling to COVID-19 affected countries like China, Iran, Republic of Korea, ltaly and Japan.

“Any passengers who have visited the affected countries in the last 14 days and have arrived in Karnataka have eto report to the Health Department. lf he/she has to travel again from Bengaluru to other places, he/she has to take permission from the Health Department or he/she has to intimate the concerned officials of the Health Department,” the advisory says.

Advisory for employees

Employees other than those from restricted countries arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, lran, ltaly, Hong Kong, Macau, Veitnam, Malaysia, lndonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, UAE and Qatar must undergo medical screening at airport entry.

Employees arriving on international flights entering lndia from any airport are required to furnish a self declaration form (including personal particulars - phone numbers and address in lndia) and travel history to health officials and immigration officials.

Those employees having flu like symptoms may be allowed to work from home.