Gurugram Paytm staffer tests positive for Coronavirus

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2020, 11:20 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 11:20 am IST
The infected employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus
 A salesman at a chemist shop helps a buyer wear her protective mask, in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, outside Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Gurgaon: A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, advising its employees to work from home for the next couple of days.

It said the infected employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.

 

Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, the statement said, adding its daily operations will not be impacted.

“One of our colleagues based out of Gurgaon office who recently returned from Italy post a vacation has sadly been tested positive for Coronavirus. He is receiving appropriate treatment. As a precautionary measure, we have suggested his team members to get health tests done immediately,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

“We have also advised all our colleagues to work from home for a couple of days while we get our offices sanitized. However, there will not be any impact on our daily operations and Paytm services will continue as usual,” the spokesperson added.

