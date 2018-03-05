search on deccanchronicle.com
KCR mulls consultations with stakeholders over ‘non-Cong, non-BJP front’ idea

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Telangana CM on Sunday said a non-Congress and non-BJP front should be formed in the country, for the betterment of farmers and Dalits.
According to a press release, K Chandrashekhar Rao's idea is that all those who have been thinking about the nation in various ways are to be made participants in the process of qualitative change in politics. (Photo: File)
 According to a press release, K Chandrashekhar Rao's idea is that all those who have been thinking about the nation in various ways are to be made participants in the process of qualitative change in politics. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: A day after proposing a "non-Congress, non-BJP front", Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is planning to initiate a consultation process from a national perspective to take his idea forward.

According to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday, Rao's idea is that all those who have been thinking about the nation in various ways are to be made participants in the process of qualitative change in politics.

 

Rao, who heads the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), on Sunday said a non-Congress and non-BJP front should be formed in the country, for the betterment of farmers and Dalits.

Also read: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hints at a national Front

On Saturday, the chief minister said he was keen to participate in the national politics to bring about "qualitative changes" in governance.

Several leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and two MPs from Maharashtra, have extended support to Rao's proposal.

Also read: National leaders respond to K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘national front’

"To begin with, the chief minister will meet retired IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS officers, who were part of administration of the country at various levels and have had a lot of experience," the release said, adding as these retired officers have seen political developments closely at state and all-India levels, Rao felt that meeting them will be highly useful.

Rao is busy chalking out the programme and coordination work is going on for the successful conduct of these meetings. The chief minister would also like to have a meeting with prominent retired defence personnel and officers, legal luminaries and farmers' associations from all states, it said.

According to the release, Rao also plans to have meetings with economists and retired finance secretaries of central government, followed by interactions with media houses, journalists, industrial houses and labour organisations.

The meetings will be organised in Hyderabad and as well as in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and other places.

Tags: k chandrashekhar rao, third front, telangana rashtra samithi, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




