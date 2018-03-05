search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TDP, YSR Cong Party workers clash over 'lack of development' in AP

ANI
Published Mar 5, 2018, 9:02 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 9:02 am IST
The intensity of the clash was such that one policeman was injured, in addition to some vehicles being torched.
After TDP members claimed that no development took place in the town during Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's regime, YSRCP workers got angered and the two sides clashed with each other. (Photo: ANI)
 After TDP members claimed that no development took place in the town during Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's regime, YSRCP workers got angered and the two sides clashed with each other. (Photo: ANI)

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): The town of Pulivendula in Kadapa district witnessed a huge friction between Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party workers on Sunday when they clashed in the area after engaging in a war of words over "lack" of development in the area.

The intensity of the clash was such that one policeman was injured, in addition to some vehicles being torched.

 

According to reports, hundreds of workers from both the parties also pelted stones at each other, after TDP members claimed that no development took place in the town during Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's regime.

This angered the YSRCP workers and the two sides clashed with each other.

The clash created a chaos in the circle, which turned worse when the police tried to intervene, which is when their vehicles were torched.

Tags: telugu desam party, ysr congress party, y s rajasekhara reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins prep for Balasaheb Thackeray biopic.
 

IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Date, venue changed as CoA reduces budget by Rs 20 crores

"The opening ceremony (of IPL 2018) was earlier planned for April 6, but was later changed,” said a BCCI source. The decision, reportedly, has been taken at the behest of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dual-SIM iPhone X Plus imagined: 6.5-inch display, bigger notch and more

The video also shows the iPhone X Plus in a new gold colour variant in addition to the white and grey variants.
 

Oscars 2018: Meryl Streep gets compared to Shrek’s fairy Godmother

The A-lister had put on her specs as she took her seat in the Dolby Theatre and enthusiastic fans could not help but make the comparison. (Photo: AP)
 

Horseback riding may relieve army men’s PTSD symptoms, says study

Some veterans suffering from PTSD are so fearful that they rarely leave their homes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Oscars 2018: Here’s what celebrities are dining on at Academy Awards

Puck walked the red carpet with a chocolate tower and a few of his edible statuettes. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After controversy over salaries, Prasar Bharti CEO defends Smriti Irani

Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash had earlier said that the public broadcaster had to pay staff salaries for January and February out of its contingency funds as the ministry led by Smriti Irani had not released the funds. (Photo: AP)

More icons added to Dr Kalam’s memorial at Peykarumbu

More icon replicas of Dr Kalam in various poses with different personalities and an audio-visual of his last interaction.

Gold Leaf Tea tasting: First level screening in Coonoor

Golden Leaf India Awards: Southern Tea Competition (TGLIA-2018)’, 14th edition this year, and this began with a tea evaluation test held at Coonoor.

112-feet Adiyogi icon, is on ‘Incredible India’ map

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Preserve trees that purify the atmosphere: Forest expert

An old Arasamaram. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham