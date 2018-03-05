TN needs a leader, will fill political vacuum in state, says Rajinikanth

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth addressed the public for the first time after announcing his entry into politics. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth delivered his first public address on Monday since his political entry in December last year. He also unveiled a statue of former chief minister and his super-senior in the film industry, MG Ramachandran, at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai.

Addressing the gathering, Rajinikanth expressed confidence that he can fill the void created after former Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa’s demise and DMK chief Karunanidhi's poor health.

“Jayalalithaa is no more and Karunanidhi is ill. Tamil Nadu needs a leader. I will come and fill that vacuum. God is in my side," he said.

Criticising the present political establishment for not dispensing its duties, Rajinikanth said, “The present government and politicians are asking why are actors leaving their makeup and coming to take over their jobs as politicians. I am 67 years now, since you are not doing your duty I am stepping in.”

“I didn't expect the present political parties to welcome me. But why are you discouraging me and others?” the actor-turned-politician asked.

The superstar also said, “I know the political journey is not easy. It is a journey through struggles and hurdles but I can give governance which they (MGR) gave to common people and I trust I can do that too.”

Rajinikanth further added that he has learnt a lot about politics following his close relationship with M Karunanidhi, GK Moopanar and others.

“Politics is a way where there are snakes, thorns and difficulties,” he said.

Rajinikanth also urged his fans to not keep banners.

"I think my fans have erected banners, disturbing free flow of public movement is violation of High Court orders. I request the fans not to indulge in such activities," he said.

Rajinikanth had on 31 December last year announced that he would launch a party and contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next elections due in 2021.

Recently, his friend and contemporary Kamal Haasan also launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Madurai. When asked about the possibility of alliance between the two stars, Rajinikanth said, "Only time will tell."