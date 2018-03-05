search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

China building helipads, sentry posts, trenches in Doklam area, says Sitharaman

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2018, 8:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 8:18 pm IST
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Indian and Chinese troops have 'redeployed' themselves away from the face-off site in Doklam.
Nirmala Sitharaman's reply came in response to a question on whether satellite images have revealed that China has constructed seven helipads in Doklam area. (Photo: File)
 Nirmala Sitharaman's reply came in response to a question on whether satellite images have revealed that China has constructed seven helipads in Doklam area. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops have "redeployed" themselves away from the face-off site in Doklam, and China has undertaken construction of helipads, sentry posts and trenches for its Army personnel there, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

"Post disengagement from the face-off in 2017, troops of both sides have redeployed themselves away from their respective positions at the face-off site. The strength of both sides has been reduced," she said replying to a question on the issue in Rajya Sabha.

 

"In order to maintain these troops during the winter, People's Liberation Army (PLA) has undertaken construction of some infrastructure, including sentry posts, trenches and helipads," she said.

Last week, junior Defence Minister Subhash Bhamre had said that the situation along India's border with China is "sensitive" and it has the potential to escalate.

Sitharaman's reply on Monday came in response to a question on whether satellite images have revealed that China has constructed seven helipads in Doklam besides deploying tanks and missiles in the area.

On whether India has taken up the matter with China, she said issues relating to the border are regularly taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels and at Border Personnel Meetings, flag meetings and meetings of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off ended on August 28.

Sources said China has been keeping its troops in north Doklam and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area. In January, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said the time had come for India to shift its focus from borders with Pakistan to the frontier with China, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

To a separate question on a Pentagon report which said China was setting up a military base in Pakistan, Bhamre said the government keeps a constant watch on developments having a bearing on India's security and takes measures to safeguard it. "Government is aware of China's stated objective of becoming a 'maritime power'. As part of this strategy, China is developing ports and other infrastructure facilities in the littoral countries in the Indian Ocean Region, including in the vicinity of India's maritime boundary," he said.

He said India and China have, on several occasions, reiterated that as large neighbours following independent foreign policies, the relationship pursued by the two nations with other countries must not become a source of concern for each other.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, doklam face off, indo-china relations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Kangana Ranaut wanted to break the television screen for Sridevi

Sridevi had met Kangana Ranaut at an event just few days before her death.
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with voice control support unveiled: Specifications, price and more

The Mi TV 4A sports an ultra-thin profile. As far as the overall design is concerned, Xiaomi has retained the near bezel-less look.
 

Husband's hilarious “Dude-oir” shoot to cheer cancer-stricken wife goes viral

Dudeoir photos are much liked boudoir photos, the only difference is that these feature a dude. (Photo: Facebook/StephanieArnet)
 

Man and dog's twinning photos send Twitter into frenzy, inspire trend

Liam Rice's tweet received over 214 thousand retweets and more than 576 thousand likes. (Photo: Twitter/LiamRice)
 

Python devouring deer weighing more than itself leaves scientists shocked

The fawn suffered fractured ribs and vertebrae (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

JeM commander behind Sunjuwan Army Camp attack killed in Kashmir

Six soldiers and a civilian were killed and 10 people were injured in the Sunjuwan Army Camp attack. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bengal CM Mamata reaches out to Stalin for coordination in Parliament

After calling up TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held telephonic conversation with DMK working president MK Stalin. (Photo: File/ANI)

Banking system fell apart under 'economist' Manmohan Singh: BJP

Calling the Congress 'anti-reform', Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party that came up with Aadhaar is today its worst critic. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Rajinikanth dons political avatar, unveils MGR statue, to deliver speech

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth is expected to outline some of his policies and shed more light on his political entry. (Photo: ANI)

KCR mulls consultations with stakeholders over ‘non-Cong, non-BJP front’ idea

According to a press release, K Chandrashekhar Rao's idea is that all those who have been thinking about the nation in various ways are to be made participants in the process of qualitative change in politics. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham