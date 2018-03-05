search on deccanchronicle.com
2 LeT militants, 4 others shot dead in Shopian; Army says 3 were partners

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Mar 5, 2018, 10:39 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Following the incident, clashes between surging crowds and security forces erupted in some areas of Shopian.
The death toll in Sunday night's clash between militants and Army troops in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Shopian district has risen to six. (Representational Image | PTI)
 The death toll in Sunday night's clash between militants and Army troops in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Shopian district has risen to six. (Representational Image | PTI)

Srinagar: With one more body found at the scene of crossfire, the death toll in Sunday night's clash between militants and Army troops in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Shopian district has risen to six.

Yet another bullet-riddled body, that of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Ashiq Hussain Bhat, was found lying in an apple orchard at Saidpora, barely 10 kilometre from Pahnoo where the exchange of fire had taken place between militants and the troops of Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles on Sunday night, the police said.

 

Following these six killings massive protests have erupted in several parts of Shopian. The reports received said the police and other security forces are facing a tough time while confronting stone-pelting mobs.

The Army had said on Sunday night that four people including a militant belonging to LeT were killed in retaliatory fire after a mobile check-post came under attack in Shopian's Pahnoo village.

The Army identified the slain militant as Shahid Ahmed Dar, a resident of Shopian's Jamnagri village. But the police said he was Aamir Ahmed Malik, a resident  Shopian's Harmeen village. The identities of the civilians killed during the clash are being ascertained, the police said.

The Army alleged that they were the over-ground workers (OGWs) of the LeT and were accompanying Malik. On Monday morning, one more bullet-riddled body was found at the scene of occurrence. The police said his identity too is being ascertained. 

A local source identified him as 24-year-old Gawhar Ahmed Lone and said his corpse was found lying inside a Wagon-R car near the site Sunday night's clash. 

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia had said on Sunday evening that a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) near Pahnoo in Shopian was fired upon by militants travelling in a vehicle at 8 pm. "In retaliatory firing, one terrorist identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Jamnagri, Shopian was killed and a weapon has been found with him. Also the three OGWs/ accomplices  in the car who were accompanying the terrorist were found to be dead. Police has reached the spot and started legal formalities", he said in a statement issued in Srinagar. 

The locals alleged that the civilians were travelling in a car through the area and were killed in reprisal by the Army following the militant attack. They identified them as Suhail Khaleel Wagay of Pinjoora, Mohammad Shahid Khan of Malikgund, Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagay of Trenz- all from Shopian.

A statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir police said, "On the basis of the docket received from the Army, it is learnt that the MVCP of Army located near Pahnoo in Shopian was fired upon from a Maruti Swift. The Army retaliated in which a militant was killed and three individuals who were accompanying the said militant in the vehicle also succumbed to their injuries."

It added that consequently the police reached the spot and initiated medico-legal formalities and seized the weapon. "Investigation of the case has been taken up. The bodies have been handed over to the legal heirs," the statement said. 

It also said that the slain LeT militant Aamir Ahmed Malik was active since July 2017.

Following the incident, clashes between surging crowds and security forces erupted in a few Shopian areas, a report said. A police officer described the situation as "very tense".

In view of heightening tensions, curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in several Shopian areas. In summer capital Srinagar, a security clampdown is being enforced by security forces in six police station areas "as a precautionary measure".

Train services in the Valley have been suspended. The authorities have ordered closure of schools and colleges whereas Kashmir University has announced postponement of examinations which were scheduled for Monday. The authorities have also placed several separatist leaders under house arrest. 

Earlier, 'Joint Resistance Leadership', an alliance of key separatist leaders had called for observing one day shutdown on Monday to mourn and protest the civilian killings in Shopian. 

Tags: lashkar militant killed, jammu and kashmir police, over-ground workers, lashkar terrorist
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




