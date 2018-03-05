search on deccanchronicle.com
CPM will bounce back from temporary setback: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Published Mar 5, 2018
Mr Vijayan said that the results were not only a set back to the CPM, but that for all secular forces.
 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday alleged that the BJP has managed to win the Tripura polls by joining hands with an anti-national divisive outfit and pumping in money. Mr Vijayan said that the results were not only a set back to the CPM, but that for all secular forces. It was ironical that the BJP which swears by nationalism could join hand with an anti national divisive regional party.

"The Congress, which got 36.5 per cent in the last election, lost all its votes to the BJP. The CPM, overcame the political mechanisation of the BJP and garnered 42.7 per cent votes. The LDF got 45.6 per cent votes," said Mr Vijayan. BJP had unleashed violence against Left cadres in Tripura after its victory, he alleged. Calling it a temporary setback, Mr Vijayan said that the CPM would bounce back through struggles for the working classes.

 

