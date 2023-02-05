  
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi hails Indian youth’s prowess

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 5, 2023, 11:33 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2023, 12:03 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Khel Mahakumbh' being held in Jaipur, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (PTI)
Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said nothing is impossible for the youngsters of India and they are being encouraged to pursue a career in sports. He was addressing participants of ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ via videoconferencing.

The ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ (mega sport) is being organised by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The event, which focuses on Kabaddi this year, started on National Youth Day on January 12. It has witnessed the participation of more than 6,400 youths and sportspersons from more than 450 gram panchayats, municipalities and wards of all eight legislative Assembly regions of Jaipur Rural constituency.

“Nothing is impossible for the young generation of young India. We are encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports. Initiatives like TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) are benefitting the youngsters in preparing for major sporting events,” Modi said.

“‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ is a celebration of sporting talent and such efforts increase curiosity for sports,” he said, adding that Rajasthan is known for the enthusiasm and potential of its youth.

Modi will be visiting Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate ‘India Energy Week 2023’ in Bengaluru, during which he will launch E20 fuel, a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol, and dedicate to the nation the HAL’s helicopter factory in Tumakuru.

He will also lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives during the visit. This will be Modi’s third visit to the poll-bound state in less than a month.    

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, rajyavardhan singh rathore, kabaddi, jaipur mahakhel, india energy week 2023, e20 fuel


