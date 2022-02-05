Nation Current Affairs 05 Feb 2022 Veteran BJP leader a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Veteran BJP leader and former MP C Janga Reddy passes away

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2022, 10:15 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2022, 10:24 am IST
In 1984 general elections, Mr. Reddy created a record by defeating former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao
Chandupatla Janga Reddy (Photo by arrangement)
 Chandupatla Janga Reddy (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: Veteran BJP leader and former MP Chandupatla Janga Reddy has passed away on Saturday morning. He was 87. Born on November 18 1935, Mr. Reddy started his political career as a Jan Sangh worker and took active part in the Telangana Satyagraha Movement. He was a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly during 1967-72, 1978–83 and 1983-84.

He served as Member of Parliament in the 8th Lok Sabha in 1984. In 1984 general elections, Mr. Reddy created a record by defeating former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao in Hanamkonda Parliamentary constituency.

 

In 1984, the BJP had just two members in the Lok Sabha. Apart from Mr. Janga Reddy, the other BJP member in the Lower House of Parliament was AK Patel who won from Mehsana constituency in Gujarat.

Even when the BJP had no chance against the Telugu Desam and Congress in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, he stood by the party all his life.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP leaders have condoled on the demise of Janga Reddy.

Tags: senior bjp leader, c janga reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


