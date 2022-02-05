Nation Current Affairs 05 Feb 2022 Stalin-led meet reso ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stalin-led meet resolves to send anti-NEET Bill again to TN Governor

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2022, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2022, 2:40 pm IST
AIADMK, though did not take part in the meeting, declared its support to all legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in TN
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI)
Chennai: A meeting of parties, that have representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Saturday unanimously resolved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test's purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Governor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent.

 

The main opposition AIADMK, though did not take part in the meeting declared its support to all legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP did not take part in the meeting.

...
Tags: tamil nadu assembly, national eligibility cum entrance test (neet), neet bill
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


