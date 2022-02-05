Nation Current Affairs 05 Feb 2022 Rahul Gandhi comes i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi comes in support of hijab-wearing students of Karnataka

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2022, 12:21 pm IST
The country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education, Rahul said
Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education.

Coming out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka, he said the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.

 

"By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.

Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja," Gandhi said on Twitter.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, hijab row
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Renowned religious orator Ibrahim Sutar (Image credit: Youtube)

Religious orator Ibrahim Sutar passes away

A healthcare worker collects swab samples of passengers for Covid-19 test, in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 04, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India adds over 1.27 lakh fresh Covid cases, more than 1K deaths

Chandupatla Janga Reddy (Photo by arrangement)

Veteran BJP leader and former MP C Janga Reddy passes away

Former director general of prisons, Vinoy Kumar Singh, said the prisons department in Telangana lacks a government appointed psychologist or counsellor. — Representational image/PTI

No correctional services in TS jails



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Owaisi rejects Z category security a day after attack

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

PM Modi to visit Hyderabad today

Chief Minister K .Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter File Image)

India becomes third country in world to record 5 lakh Covid deaths

Health workers cremate bodies of patients who died due to Covid, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India reports over 1.72 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,008 fatalities

A health worker quenches his thirst during a break while taking nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi's virtual rally in Uttarakhand cancelled due to 'bad weather'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->