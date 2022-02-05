PM Modi to visit Hyderabad today

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a six-hour tour to Hyderabad on Saturday. He will spend three hours in Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram at Muchintal on the city outskirts and take part in the Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi Samaroham.

He will visit the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (Icrisat) campus in Patancheru to launch its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Later, he will dedicate to the nation the ‘Statue of Equality’ at a ceremony to be held at Chinna Jeeyar Ashram at Muchintal. The 216-foot statue commemorates the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

Modi will arrive at Shamshabad international airport at 2.10 pm. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will receive the Prime Minister at the airport. The Prime Minister will reach Icrisat by helicopter at 2.45 pm. The Chief Minister will accompany the Prime Minister to the venue. They will take part in the golden jubilee celebrations from 2.45 to 4.15 pm.

They will leave Icrisat at 4.25 pm and reach the ashram in Muchintal at 5 pm. The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister will take part in the Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samkaroham for three hours from 5 pm, where Modi will unveil the statue.

Modi will reach Shamshabad airport by road at 8.20 pm and leave for Delhi at 8.40 pm.

As per protocol, the minister-in-waiting should be nominated to receive and see off the Prime Minister at the airport during his visit. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has approved the nomination of minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav as minister-in-waiting.

The last time Modi had visited Hyderabad was on November 28, 2020, when he went to Bharat Biotech, the pharma company that developed India's first Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

The state government had made unprecedented and tight security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit by deploying over 8,000 police personnel.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M. Mahendar Reddy visited Muchintal ashram on Friday and reviewed the security arrangements for the second consecutive day. A special police command control centre has been set up at the ashram to monitor the security measures.