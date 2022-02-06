Campaign to promote reading habit takes off in schools

Hyderabad: The 100-day reading campaign began on a modest note in some of the schools in the state on Saturday. Many schools are likely to launch the campaign on Monday. Meanwhile, those continuing with online classes will be in the reading campaign once students are called for in-person classes, which would probably begin after a week.

The purpose of the reading campaign is to connect students back to studies and besides developing a reading habit in them. Read, enjoy and develop has been a concept mooted by the Union ministry of education. It also called for week-wise activities, which have to be overseen by the district educational officers.

'Reading campaign' has to be conducted for Classes I to IX and will feature the first language (Telugu/Urdu), Hindi and English. Guidelines mandate that reading should be encouraged as a regular learning process and children should be exhorted to read library books. In order to boost their spirits, schools have been instructed to conduct a reading competition every Saturday as well. The district education officers (DEOs) have to furnish data with documentary evidence to officials every Saturday. Activities differ from class to class. Activity based learning is stressed upon, where reading is prioritised during subject classes as well. Everyday one hour must be dedicated to the library, said government teachers. They added that parents must take the initiative to guide their children to read when at home and pay attention to how they are faring.

Children from class 1 and 2 should be encouraged to make letters with the help of a play dough, telling family stories, making a family tree, play games like name, place animal and thing, read poems etc... Complete the sentence, dress and tell where students dress up as their favourite writer, poet, singer and talk about them, enact stories and novels will be followed for students belonging to classes 3-5. Those in classes 6-9 would have to talk about the book they have been reading in four weeks’ time, read poems of their favourite poet, read with friends, siblings, and expressive reading..

Students are excited to get back to schools for in person classes and get started with all these activities. But not all schools have reopened for in person classes. Many students fear that they would not be able to take part in such activities as classes are online and as soon as they are back for physical classes, they would be rushed to complete the portion.