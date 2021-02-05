Nation Current Affairs 05 Feb 2021 One in five Indians ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One in five Indians above 10 years of age had COVID-19, says ICMR sero survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 5, 2021, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2021, 12:56 pm IST
Union Health Ministry officials said India's COVID-19 cumulative positivity rate is 5.42 per cent and declining
ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said that 23.4 per cent of individuals above 60 years of age and 25.3 per cent of children aged 10 to 17 years have had the disease. (Representational image. PTI)
 ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said that 23.4 per cent of individuals above 60 years of age and 25.3 per cent of children aged 10 to 17 years have had the disease. (Representational image. PTI)

New Delhi: The third nationwide sero survey has revealed that 21.5 per cent of the Indian population aged above 18 years of age, has been exposed to Covid-19. Out of this urban slums (31.7 per cent) and urban non-slums (26.2 per cent) had a higher prevalence of novel coronavirus than that in the rural areas (19.1 per cent. The nationwide survey was conducted between December 17 and January 8 covering 28,589 people.

ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said that 23.4 per cent of individuals above 60 years of age and 25.3 per cent of children aged 10 to 17 years have had the disease and a large proportion of the population still remains vulnerable to the virus. He added that this shows that vaccines are an absolute necessary to protect oneself from the deadly virus.

 

The government has started vaccination of frontline workers along with healthcare workers and so far 49.93 lakh beneficiaries have been immunized in the country.

Presenting the findings of the survey, ICMR Director General Dr Bhargava said 21.4 per cent of the 28,589 people, aged 18 years and above, surveyed during the period showed evidence of past exposure to the coronavirus infection.  Blood samples of 7,171 healthcare workers were also collected during the same period and the seroprevalence was found to be 25.7 per cent.

Union Health Ministry officials said India's COVID-19 cumulative positivity rate is 5.42 per cent and declining. The weekly positivity rate (last week) was recorded at 1.82 per cent. In the last 24 hours 12, 899 fresh cases were detected and 107 deaths were recorded.

 

...
Tags: covid 19, indian council for medical research (icmr), one in five adults had covid-19, icmr sero survey


Latest From Nation

Rihanna

‘Our nation, not your concern’

Presently, the GHMC is the only urban local body in Telangana which is raising funds through bonds. Rama Rao is trying to get ratings for 12 other municipal corporations and eight municipalities in Telangana. (Photo: twitter @MinisterKTR)

KTR preparing local bodies for bonds market

The average power procurement cost of AP as of now is close to Rs 5.2 per kWh. Therefore, the YSRC government has formulated an approach to procure power from the proposed solar projects. (Representational Photo:PTI)

AP finalises tenders for 6,400mw solar power plants

The MPs will also demand a thorough inquiry into the Amaravati land scam by the Telugu Desam government. (Photo:DC)

YSRC to expose Naidu in ‘note for vote’ scam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Naidu warns Rajya Sabha MPs against recording proceedings on mobile phones

When the House met for the day, Naidu said Parliamentary rules restrict 'usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers'. (RSTV/PTI )

Speculation rife on Adhikari’s defection to BJP during Modi's tour

The party’s state and central leadership decided at a meeting in New Delhi to hold Mr Modi’s maiden rally for the polls as part of his Haldia tour. (PTI)

IMA begins hunger strike over govt allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery

Picture used for reprsentational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

Mumbai suburban train services open for all after 10 months

People wearing masks ride on a train as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai, Monday, February.12021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Farmer's death: Protesters allege he was shot while police say his tractor overturned

Farmers near the body of a fellow-farmer who died after his tractor allegedly overturned at ITO, during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham