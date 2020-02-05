Nation Current Affairs 05 Feb 2020 Russian S-400 missil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Russian S-400 missile delivery to India to begin by end of 2021: report

REUTERS
Published Feb 5, 2020, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2020, 2:57 pm IST
In November, the same agency cited the general director of Russian state arms exporter as saying deliveries would start in September 2021.
Russia will begin delivering S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021, agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday quoted a Russian official as saying. (Photo: screengrab)
 Russia will begin delivering S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021, agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday quoted a Russian official as saying. (Photo: screengrab)

Russia will begin delivering S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021, agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday quoted a Russian official as saying.

India signed a USD 5 billion deal for S-400 missiles in 2018, drawing warnings from the United States that such an acquisition would trigger sanctions as part of a wider programme against Russia.

 

"The contract is being implemented on schedule. The first shipment is due by the end of 2021," Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Vladimir Drozhzhov, said at Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, according to RIA.

In November, the same agency cited the general director of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, as saying deliveries would start in September 2021.

...
Tags: russia, india, missiles, government


Latest From Nation

Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted a week's time to the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case to avail all legal remedies available to them. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC grants one week to Nirbhaya convicts to avail all legal remedies

AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited Home Minister Amit Shah for a public debate on any issue, saying the people of Delhi wanted to know why should they vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal invites Amit Shah for public debate ahead of Delhi election

'Representative Photo.

Ram temple trust to have one Dalit member: Amit Shah

AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI photo)

Grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan in letter to PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ram temple trust to have one Dalit member: Amit Shah

'Representative Photo.

Hyderabad: Cops urged to stop breathalyser tests

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: N95 masks at Rs 150 fly off the shelves

While one mask costs around Rs 150, all stocks in the city have been exhausted, say medical apparatus sellers in the city. Most of these masks stocks, ironically, are manufactured in China and apparatus traders and businessmen have ceased all imports from there. “The N95 facemask variants are imported by us. However, we are not getting any supply of these masks now. We only have surgical masks available,” said a representative of Amar Surgicals in the city.

Bihar students fight teachers for phones

They were tracked by the Vidyalam principal Sobanavalli and others in a vehicle. The police was informed and sub-inspector Ashok Reddy intercepted them. They were taken to the police station where they were counselled by the police and the teachers. (Repersentational image)

Shaheen Bagh shooter AAP member, says police

Police take away an unidentified person after he allegedly opened fire in the Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham