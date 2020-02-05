Nation Current Affairs 05 Feb 2020 Karnataka starts bor ...
Karnataka starts border check

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Feb 5, 2020, 2:06 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2020, 2:06 am IST
Mysuru, a major tourism destination that attracts a large number of foreign tourists, has been put on high alert.
According to Mr Pandey, directions have been given that those who have arrived from coronavirus-affected countries should remain under strict isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of the symptoms. (Photo: DC)
Mysuru: With three coronavirus cases reported in neighbouring Kerala, surveillance and control measures against the disease have been strengthened in the border districts of Karnataka including Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar and Mangaluru.

According to health commissioner  Pankaj Pandey, of the 56 samples sent for testing from the state, reports of all the 39 samples which have arrived are negative. So far, there has not been any positive case of coronavirus in the state, he said.

 

According to Mr Pandey, directions have been given that those who have arrived from coronavirus-affected countries should remain under strict isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of the symptoms.

While one mask costs around Rs 150, all stocks in the city have been exhausted, say medical apparatus sellers in the city. Most of these masks stocks, ironically, are manufactured in China and apparatus traders and businessmen have ceased all imports from there. "The N95 facemask variants are imported by us. However, we are not getting any supply of these masks now. We only have surgical masks available," said a representative of Amar Surgicals in the city.

