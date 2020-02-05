Karnataka starts border check

According to Mr Pandey, directions have been given that those who have arrived from coronavirus-affected countries should remain under strict isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of the symptoms. (Photo: DC)

Mysuru: With three coronavirus cases reported in neighbouring Kerala, surveillance and control measures against the disease have been strengthened in the border districts of Karnataka including Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar and Mangaluru.

According to health commissioner Pankaj Pandey, of the 56 samples sent for testing from the state, reports of all the 39 samples which have arrived are negative. So far, there has not been any positive case of coronavirus in the state, he said.

Mysuru, a major tourism destination that attracts a large number of foreign tourists, has been put on high alert.

According to Mr Pandey, directions have been given that those who have arrived from coronavirus-affected countries should remain under strict isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of the symptoms.