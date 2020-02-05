Nation Current Affairs 05 Feb 2020 Hyderabad: Doctor en ...
Hyderabad: Doctor ends life, blames hospital building owner

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published Feb 5, 2020, 1:33 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Swamy immediately informed Dr Kumar's wife Swetha about the development and then intimated the police.
At around 2 am on Tuesday, Dr Kumar went inside his cabin in the hospital and did not come out till 9 am. Swamy, an employee of the hospital, went to check on Dr Kumar and knocked on the door. As he did not receive a response, Swamy broke open the cabin door to find the doctor’s body hanging from the ceiling by a rope. (Photo: File I Representational)
 At around 2 am on Tuesday, Dr Kumar went inside his cabin in the hospital and did not come out till 9 am. Swamy, an employee of the hospital, went to check on Dr Kumar and knocked on the door. As he did not receive a response, Swamy broke open the cabin door to find the doctor's body hanging from the ceiling by a rope.

Hyderabad: Alleging harassment by a group of persons, a doctor and managing director of Vaishnavi Hospital located at LB Nagar, committed suicide in his cabin in the hospital during the wee hours on Tuesday. The doctor reportedly left a note naming seven persons, including a former sarpanch, as being responsible persons for his death, police said.

According to the police, Dr Karnala Ajay Kumar, 40 years, was the MD of Vaishnavi Hospital situated at Omkar Nagar in LB Nagar. He was living at BN Reddy Nagar, along with his wife and two children.

 

At around 2 am on Tuesday, Dr Kumar went inside his cabin in the hospital and did not come out till 9 am. Swamy, an employee of the hospital, went to check on Dr Kumar and knocked on the door. As he did not receive a response, Swamy broke open the cabin door to find the doctor’s body hanging from the ceiling by a rope.

Swamy immediately informed Dr Kumar’s wife Swetha about the development and then intimated the police.

A team of police went to the hospital and recovered the body of the doctor. A diary on the bed in his room was also recovered. On examination, it was found that the doctor mentioned some names, saying they were responsible for his death.

“I am thinking of leaving this world. As I am unable to bear the cheating of certain persons. Whenever I die, these are the people responsible for my death — owner of the building, former sarpan-ch of Turkayamjal, a relative of the building owner and a colony president,” the note which the police recovered read.

Meanwhile, Ms Swetha said that building owner Karunaker Reddy haras-sed her husband to vacate the building and had filed a case in the court using his aides Shiva Kumar, former sarpanch of Tur-kayamjal, Megha Reddy, president of Saraswathi Nagar, Dr Ramesh, Kon-dal Reddy, Shiva Reddy and Yadagiri Reddy.

“For a month, my husband has been facing problems because of them. Earlier, they had cut the electricity supply to the hospital, threatened nurses to vacate the hospital and damaged my husband’s image in society. Though Ajay had helped Dr Ramesh financially, he harassed my husband,” Ms Swetha told police.

...
