Defence Expo won’t have Chinese representation

New Delhi: Chinese delegations will not be visiting two mega exhibitions — DefExpo 2020 and Auto Expo —starting on Wednesday in India due to outbreak of the coronavirus infection. The biennial defence exhibition will be held in Lucknow till February 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate DefExpo-2020 on Wednesday. Some 1,024 companies, including 165 foreign companies will be participating. Union defence secretary Ajay Kumar had said on Friday that delegates coming from coronavirus-affected countries will undergo proper screening.

Industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), president Rajan Wadhera said that all Chinese companies participating at the Auto Expo have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by their Indian employees or representatives.

He said that none of these stalls would be manned by anybody who has come to India recently from China. “As all arrivals from China has now been stopped, there will be no visitors/delegations from China at the Motor Show,” said Mr Wadhera.

He said that despite the Auto Expo facing no coronavirus threat, the organisers are taking measures to make people aware of symptoms and the prevention actions.