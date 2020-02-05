Nation Current Affairs 05 Feb 2020 Army to integrate ae ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Army to integrate aerial, naval, logistics operations in 3 years

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 5, 2020, 2:10 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2020, 2:10 am IST
Gen. Rawat said that there should be an integrated logistics command.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat with Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane and defence secretary Ajay Kumar, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(Photo: PTI)
 Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat with Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane and defence secretary Ajay Kumar, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In one of the biggest military restructuring efforts, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday that in three years India is likely to have an  air defence command to cover all aerial operations in the Indian airspace, a peninsula command for all naval operations in the Indian Ocean region, and a logistics command.

“In order to become the armed forces of the Union, we need to start working on some of the aspects where we think immediate integration can happen. There, we find that air defence is one area, which according to me, is a low hanging fruit and can happen in a time-bound manner,” said the CDS.

 

He said that the responsibility of the management of airspace is that of the Air Force, therefore, the security and safety of the airspace must rest with that service. “We feel that all the assets which are there must integrate under one service so that command and control issues can be simplified,” said Gen. Rawat.

Gen. Rawat said that there should be an integrated logistics command. “There is a great scope of logistics issues being integrated,” he said. There is a need for a peninsula command, which would be with the Navy. “Our idea is that let us go with the peninsula command. Currently, there are the Eastern and Western Commands in the Navy over the Indian Ocean,” Gen. Rawat said.

“If you look at the Navy Chief, these two commands are just one of his charters. Look at his charter, he is looking at the entire Indian Ocean region. He is looking from the east coast of Africa to right down to Australia. So, he has got a bigger picture to look at,” Gen. Rawat said.  

Therefore, with the creation of the peninsula command, the Navy Chief can disinvest himself from the closer Indian Ocean region and look at the bigger picture.

Gen. Rawat said that commanders of such theatres would be reporting to their respective service chiefs initially and no decision has been taken on how many joint commands would be created on the Indo-China border.  

“Once we are done with our cross staffing, initially the theatre commanders will have to be assigned with the regular theatre with the chiefs taking over,” Gen. Rawat told reporters.

Asked about the time-frame he has in mind to create these theatre commands, the CDS said, “I have been given three years for creation of these theatres.”

...
Tags: general bipin rawat, indian airspace, indian ocean


Latest From Nation

KT Rama Rao

Give me real data, not fake: KT Rama Rao

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Cops urged to stop breathalyser tests

While one mask costs around Rs 150, all stocks in the city have been exhausted, say medical apparatus sellers in the city. Most of these masks stocks, ironically, are manufactured in China and apparatus traders and businessmen have ceased all imports from there. “The N95 facemask variants are imported by us. However, we are not getting any supply of these masks now. We only have surgical masks available,” said a representative of Amar Surgicals in the city.

Hyderabad: N95 masks at Rs 150 fly off the shelves

The Centre on Tuesday said that dedicated gates for aircraft arriving from virus-affected countries should be identified as passengers need to be scr-eened on the aerobridges. This system will also be put in place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana govt told to trace 3,297 returnees from China



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Stress taking toll on doctors’ lives

A suicide by a doctor has thrown back the light on a dark area – even doctors are in need of counselling. Society and government should care for its doctors and medical councils must also re-check the failings and traps within the profession. (Representational image)

Shaheen Bagh: How a peaceful protest became a ‘mudda’ for BJP

A Shaeen Bagh protester holds up a slogan in support of the Constitution.

Thailand national gives birth mid-air, flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata

A Thailand national on Tuesday gave birth during a flight from Doha to Bangkok. (Photo: ANI)

AP capital city is state's business, says Centre

The Amaravati imagined layout.

Hyderabad: CPM alleges scandal in metro fare

Mr M. Srinivas, CPM city secretary, quoting from a purported letter written by Mr Gajendra Haldea, who involved in the Metro Rail agreement, claimed that the fare hike had violated the terms of the Viability Gap Funding, under which the Metro Rail had received Rs 1,458 crore from the Centre.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham