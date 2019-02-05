Telangana Rashtra Samiti decides to stay mum on Mamata Banerjee episode

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has taken a stand to keep silent over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) controversy between the Central government and the West Bengal government.

While several political parties and Chief Ministers have reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refusing to allow CBI officials to question the Kolkata police commissioner, TRS leaders and Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have not made any comment.

In fact, when contacted, TRS’ senior leaders refused to comment on the matter.

Sources said that Mr Rao has decided to take a neutral stand. The Central government says the CBI is investigating the alleged Saradha chit fund scam on the directions of the Supreme Court.



Like Andhra Pradesh, the WB government has decided not to allow CBI officers into the state and had issued orders accordingly.

The West Bengal government’s argument is that the entry of CBI officials was banned because they came to arrest the police commissioner without taking prior permission from the state government.

Though Ms Banerjee is projecting the confrontation as an assault on federalism, the TRS believes it is an issue between the Central government and West Bengal government and does not want to be involved.

The main Opposition party in TS, the Congress, has criticised the CM for not reacting. This too has not elicited a response from the TRS.

Sources said the TRS leadership has directed party leaders not to comment on the issue.