search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC directs Kolkata commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with CBI

PTI | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 5, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 11:44 am IST
The apex court said Kumar will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation at Shillong in Meghalaya.
The next hearing is on February 20. (Photo: File)
 The next hearing is on February 20. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate with the agency in investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

The apex court said Kumar will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation at Shillong in Meghalaya. The apex court also said no coercive steps, including the arrest of the Kolkata Police chief, will take place during the course of investigation.

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi also issued a notice to Kumar and sought his response before February 20, the next date of hearing on the allegations by the CBI that he was tampering with electronic evidence and that the SIT headed by him provided the agency with doctored materials. The court directed Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and "faithfully cooperate" in the Saradha scam probe.

The apex court also directed the West Bengal chief secretary, the director general of police (DGP) and the Kolkata Police commissioner to file replies on the contempt pleas filed against them by the CBI on or before February 18.

The bench also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna said on consideration of replies of the chief secretary, the DGP and the Kolkata police commissioner, the court might prefer the personal appearance of these three authorities on February 20.

The bench said the apex court's secretary general will inform them on February 19 whether they are required to be present before the apex court on February 20.

...
Tags: supreme court, rajeev kumar, west bengal government, cbi, kolkata police-cbi face-off
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Rajasthan Roadways bus plunged into a drain on Tuesday morning on NH-12 near Chaksu. (Photo: ANI)

6 injured after bus falls into drain near Rajasthan's Chaksu

The BJP has condemned Banerjee over the obstacles faced by the party in conducting rallies and other events in the state. (Photo: file)

Yogi Adityanath to travel by road from Jharkhand to address rally in WB's Purulia

The Sub-Inspector further said that the girl was neither married nor eloped but her father did not approve of her relationship (Representational Image)

Honour Killing: 20-year-old woman killed by own father in Andhra Pradesh

“2019 Election will be either Modi Vs. Chaos or Modi Vs. Anarchy. Mamata Banerjee's latest acrobatics are the best evidence of the kind of governance India's opposition can provide,” says Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo)

'Kleptocrat's club': Arun Jaitley hits out at opposition for backing Mamata Banerjee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Image comparison

The XUV300 will rival likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and upcoming Hyundai Qxi.
 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence for 'mission UP'

Priyanka attended the meeting at Rahul’s residence with other Congress leaders and discussed the strategy for Uttar Pradesh-East as she has been made the general secretary for the region. (Photo: ANI)

Defrauded chit fund investors say 'betrayed' by Bengal's move to stop CBI

A furious Banerjee began a sit-in at the Metro channel in Esplanade area in the heart of the city to protest against 'insults' she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Opposition leaders meet at Sharad Pawar's home, condemn 'misuse' of CBI

Sources said among those present at the meeting included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: Twitter)

LIVE Day 3 | Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Mamata welcomes SC decision

The CM has been on the dharna since the night of February 3. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mamata vs CBI turns into Oppn against Modi govt; BJP calls it 'alliance of corrupt'

Refusing to budge, Banerjee held her Cabinet meeting at the protest site and also gave police gallantry awards there. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham