search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi discusses strategy with new PCC chief Alagiri

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2019, 5:46 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 5:46 am IST
They said the Congress president was particularly concerned about the perennial problem of the TNCC being weighed down by bitter faction feuding.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday met the newly appointed PCC leadership in Tamil Nadu and discussed the party’s strategy in the state. PCC president K.S Alagiri along with working presidents H. Vasa-
ntha Kumar, K. Jayakumar, M.K Vishnu Prasad and Mayura Jayakumar, named to lead the TNCC in the place of Su. Thirunavukkarasar given the marching orders on Saturday, were called by Rahul to his residence for discussing the strategy for the coming Lok Sabha elections as well as for strengthening the party in the Dravidian state, sources said.

They said the Congress president was particularly concerned about the perennial problem of the TNCC being weighed down by bitter faction feuding. “In fact, his decision to appoint four working presidents under the pretext of assisting Alagiri is bound to only exacerbate this cursed problem. Now there will be five leaders competing with each other for TV mikes and pushing their independent agendas rather than work united for the benefit of the party”, said a TNCC stalwart.

 

But for the happy record, Rahul had a confident Facebook post after meeting up with his new TN team. “I met with members of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, today, at my residence. I am confident that our team under the leadership of K.S Alagiri Ji, the new TNCC president, will continue to have the trust & support of the people of Tamil Nadu. I wish them all the best!” said the Congress chief in his post.

Earlier in the day, he had granted audience to Thirunavukkarasar presumably to assuage his hurt feelings at being sacked so unceremoniously even as the ex-AIADMK/ex-BJP Dravidian leader only recently boasted he would remain at the helm at the PCC headquarters Satyamurthi Bhavan. Reporters who met him soon after that meeting repeatedly asked Thiru what happened to his usual cheerful appearance and if he was terribly upset at being ousted so close to the Lok Sabha polls.

Did he ask Rahul why he was sacked, a reporter asked Thiru. “I did not ask the reason when I was made the AICC secretary within a short time of joining the party and later appointed to the coveted post of TNCC president. Similarly, I did not seek any reason now (for the sack)”, he said.

Putting up a brave face and a plastic smile, Thiru insisted he had reason to feel proud and happy as he broke the longevity record at the Satyamurthi Bhavan by lasting two-and-a-half years as the PCC president. He said he thanked Rahul profusely for the trust and confidence he had reposed in him during his long term at the Bhavan.

“When I first joined the Congress, I had told Rahulji that my decision was entirely influenced by my love and loyalty for him and the deep respect I had for Soniaji. That feeling will remain now and forever. Not just me, my progeny too will remain loyal to them”, said Thiru, committing his family to loyalty to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

...
Tags: aicc president rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections


Latest From Nation

Based on a complaint lodged by the MPDO, we have registered a case of theft against the panchayat secretary. (Representation image)

Tirupati: Panchayat secretary goes missing with Rs 11 lakh funds

Women apply sandalwood paste to minister P. Narayana’s face when he came to Nellore to distribute cheques to SHGs in Nellore on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Nellore: YSRC men try to take credit for hiking monthly pensions

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Tirupati: Ahead of polls, TD, YSRC fight it out in the public

Lalith has 2,586 Fide rating points after the Gibraltar International Chess Festival Masters Tournament that concluded on January 31, where he secured 30 points. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada lad on course for super grandmaster tag



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
 

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

Longtime associate Alex Cifuentes told authorities a woman would send Guzman photos of young girls to choose from, with a fee of $5,000 per girl (Photo:AP)
 

'It's a bad dream': Emiliano Sala's father after plane recovered

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala government focus on prevention than treatment, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Health minister K.K. Shylaja shares a word with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of epidemics awareness programme on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram

Water scarcity hits Ernakulam

Water level near the intake wells of Kerala Water Authority main pump houses at Aluva in Periyar and Choondi in Muvattupuzha river is low compared to previous years

Nod for Rs 590 crore phase-II of Vytilla mobility hub

The second phase will feature a total of 101 bus bays, including 16 boarding and alighting bays for city buses and 76 boarding and nine alighting bays for regional buses.

Modi is worried by success of Kolkata rally, says N Chandrababu Naidu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

NDA doors shut forever for N Chandrababu Naidu, says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4IndiaFile)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham