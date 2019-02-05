search on deccanchronicle.com
Over 20 Telangana, Andhra Pradesh students return from US

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Feb 5, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 12:50 am IST
No Indian has been deported so far from the US in the current round, nor has anyone been issued a notice to leave the country.
 This is the first batch to leave the country before the February 5 deadline for immigrants who were staying illegally in the US.

Hyderabad: Over 20 students from Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh, who had overstayed their visas in the United States, returned to their homes on Monday.

These students returned out of fear and due to family pressure. They were not part of the 600 detained or trapped by the US Homeland Security through the fake university scam. This is the first batch to leave the country before the February 5 deadline for immigrants who were staying illegally in the US.

 

Their student visa, H1-B or Optional Practical Training had lapsed, a source said. No Indian has been deported so far from the US in the current round, nor has anyone been issued a notice to leave the country.

Scores of students detained by the US Immigration Customs and Enforcement are yet to get a clearance in form of voluntary departure letter from the immigration judge.

A senior officer with the ministry of external affairs told this newspaper, “Students whose visas are still active have been advised by the Indian Embassy to remain in the US and the required consular help has been provided.”

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


The Indian Embassy has no formal communication or an exact count of those who returned to Hyderabad on their own.

