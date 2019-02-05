search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Not 51, but 2 women of 10-50 age group entered Sabarimala: Kerala Devaswom Minister

ANI
Published Feb 5, 2019, 8:22 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 8:22 am IST
Surendran said that there was no confirmation yet on the age of a Sri Lankan woman who visited the temple in January this year.
On January 18, Kerala government in a note to the Supreme Court had said that 51 women between 10 and 50 years of age entered the Sabarimala temple following the verdict of the top court. (Photo: ANI)
 On January 18, Kerala government in a note to the Supreme Court had said that 51 women between 10 and 50 years of age entered the Sabarimala temple following the verdict of the top court. (Photo: ANI)

Trivandrum: Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday said in the State Assembly that the government has confirmation about only two women in the age of 10-50, who offered prayers at the Sabarimala temple.

Surendran said that there was no confirmation yet on the age of a Sri Lankan woman who visited the temple in January this year.

 

On January 18, Kerala government in a note to the Supreme Court had said that 51 women between 10 and 50 years of age entered the Sabarimala temple following the verdict of the top court.

“Over 16 lakh devotees have done the online registration for 'darshan' in the Sabarimala temple and out of this 8.2 lakh have visited the shrine. A total of 7,564 women between the age of 10 and 50 have registered for darshan,” the government had informed the apex court.

“As per the digitally scanned records around 51 women in this group have already visited the shrine and had darshan, without any issue. This doesn't include many others who have come as normal pilgrims and not availed the online facility. A total number of 44 lakh pilgrims visited the temple from November 16, 2018, till date,” a note of Kerala Police chief had stated.

Hearing the plea of two women who entered the Ayappa shrine on January 2 amidst ensuing protest against the entry of women of menstruating age, the Supreme Court had directed the Kerala Police to provide adequate security to two women, Bindu and Kanakadurga.

Nearly four months after the top court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the temple, the two women aged below 50 entered the Lord Ayyappa temple to offer prayers. After their entry, a purification process took place in the temple, while violent protests broke out across the state with agitators pelting stones and blocking the national highways.

On September 28 last year, the apex court lifted the ban on the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years into the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

...
Tags: sabarimala temple, supreme court, kadakampally surendran, kerala government
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Refusing to budge, Banerjee held her Cabinet meeting at the protest site and also gave police gallantry awards there. (Photo: PTI | File)

Mamata vs CBI turns into Oppn against Modi govt; BJP calls it 'alliance of corrupt'

Doctors attend to one of the students who was admitted to the government hospital in Chityal on Monday. ( Photo: DC)

Warangal: 16 students fall sick after eating hostel breakfast

Khammam municipal corporation (Photo: File)

Khammam: Discrepancies found in digitalisation of houses

CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: YSRC flays CM Naidu for posts on YSR family



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
 

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

Longtime associate Alex Cifuentes told authorities a woman would send Guzman photos of young girls to choose from, with a fee of $5,000 per girl (Photo:AP)
 

'It's a bad dream': Emiliano Sala's father after plane recovered

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nellore: Playback singer Balasubrahmanyam’s mother passes away

File photo of playback singer S.P. Balasubrah-manyam with his mother Sakunthalamma.

Chittoor district vision plan 2019-24 released

District collector Mr Pradyumna informed that the district has already achieved historic success in many sectors.

Tirupati: Ahead of polls, TD, YSRC fight it out in the public

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Leopard strays into fields, attacks three at Ankampalem

A leopard takes shelter on a tree at Ankampalem of Atreyapuram mandal in East Godavari on Monday.

Khammam: Discrepancies found in digitalisation of houses

Khammam municipal corporation (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham