Modi is worried by success of Kolkata rally, says N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2019, 2:50 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 3:04 am IST
Naidu also observed that the law and order came under the state’s purview.
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam national president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the incidents in West Bengal deserve all-round condemnation. There is a need to express solidarity with Mamata Banerjee, he said in a teleconference with party leaders on Monday.

Mr Naidu added that the Kolkata rally was a success which is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was harassing Mamata Banerjee. They are lifting cases against those who surrendered to BJP and reopening old cases against those who opposed the BJP, he added.  

 

“They recently reopened cases against Akhilesh and Mayawati and are now harassing Mamata Banerjee. Modi is plotting to deprive the rights of states and is bringing the Centre-State relations to a new low. The BJP is feeling happy foisting cases on leaders of the Opposition and damaging the federal spirit. It is destroying Constitutional bodies,” he alleged.

Mr Naidu also observed that the law and order came under the state’s purview. The handing over of the ‘Kodikatti’ Jagan’s case to NIA was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP, he said. “They said Team India and Federal India. All of these are populist slogans, but have not been put into practice. They dealt a blow to the autonomy of CBI and RBI and are misusing ED and IT. All of us should condemn the arbitrary ways of the BJP. We are coordinating all political parties and talking to leaders of national parties. We will discuss this issue even during the Delhi visit and draw up an action plan for a nation-wide movement,” he said.

On BJP national president Amit Shah’s visit to Srikakulam, the Chief Minister pointed out that Shah did not visit when Cyclone Titli had devastated Srikakulam district. “He is coming now after four months. What for?  Modi and Shah will face the people’s wrath,” he remarked.

He also felt that the YSR Congress was a ‘psycho party’, creating obstacles in the way of development. “Destroying pension meetings and Pasupu-Kumkuma programmes is Jagan’s sadism. He is enacting a drama in Delhi alleging removal of votes. He is complaining to the Election Commission only for political mileage,” he said.

