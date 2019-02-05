search on deccanchronicle.com
Kisan effect: Telangana is forced to clear Rythu Bandhu scheme dues

Published Feb 5, 2019
The agriculture department is waiting for funds to be released by the finance department.
Hyderabad: The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections are bringing cheer to Telangana state farmers as the state and Central governments compete with each other to pay the investment subsidy they have promised.

No sooner was the Prime Minister Kisan (Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme announced by the Central government four days ago than payment of the first instalment is to be made before the end of March, 2019. The state government has also speeded up clearing the pending dues to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

 

Due to the election code of conduct and other issues, the state government was not able to pay the investment subsidy to three lakh farmers in the rabi season; it has paid Rs 4,724 crore to about 50 lakh farmers and has directed that dues to the remaining three lakh farmers be cleared as soon as possible.
That will require about Rs 400 crore.

The agriculture department is waiting for funds to be released by the finance department.

Principal secretary, agriculture department, C. Parthasarathi, said, “We are waiting for funds to clear the dues of the rabi season to farmers. Whenever the finance department releases the funds we will pay the farmers.”

