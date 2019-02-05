search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Only 2 young women had darshan at Sabarimala: Devaswom Min Kadakampally Surendran

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 2:54 am IST
There is no confirmation about the reports about Sri Lankan national Sasikala having drashan.
The figures presented by the minister are based on the devaswom executive officer's report. Sources said the list provided in the apex court was of women who had registered online and there was no confirmation as to how many had darshan.
 The figures presented by the minister are based on the devaswom executive officer's report. Sources said the list provided in the apex court was of women who had registered online and there was no confirmation as to how many had darshan.

Thiruvananthapuram: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran admitted in the Assembly on Monday that only two young women had darshan at Sabariamla during this season. His statement in a written reply has raised eyebrows as the government had said in an affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court that 51 young women had climbed the hill shrine. The list had triggered a major controversy due to the discrepancies in it. Later the government reduced  the number to 17.

The two women are Bindu and Kanakadurga. There is no confirmation about the reports about Sri Lankan national Sasikala having drashan.

 

The figures presented by the minister are based on the devaswom executive officer's report. Sources said the list provided in the apex court was of women who had registered online and there was no confirmation as to how many had darshan.

The minister said the Supreme Court had not directed the government to provide special security to women going to Sabarimala. There is no provision in the devaswom manual to shut the temple and conduct purification ritual in the event of violation of customs, he said. The decisions regarding purification ceremony have to be taken by the devaswom officials, he added. Though Sabarimala tantri is not an employee of the devaswom board, he is bound to act in compliance with the manual, he said.

He admitted that there was a dip in the offerings during the Mandala Makravilakku season.  The offering stood at Rs 72.10 crore compared to Rs 97.52 crore in the last season. The total income of the temple too dropped by nearly Rs 100 crore.

...
Tags: kadakampally surendran, sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

BJP MLA Laxman Savadi and MLC N. Ravikumar address the media in Bengaluru on Monday

Karnataka: BJP to raise rift in coalition, cashgate at budget session

Congress workers protest in Bengaluru on Monday against Hindu Mahasabha’s action of enacting Mahatma Gandhiji’s assassination in Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. (Photo: KPN)

Will give a balanced budget for all sections, says HD Kumaraswamy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Modi is worried by success of Kolkata rally, says N Chandrababu Naidu

The three blindfolded him and assaulted him before taking his wallet containing his credit and debit card, while the driver continued to drive around the city. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: 3 held for abducting, robbing techie



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
 

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

Longtime associate Alex Cifuentes told authorities a woman would send Guzman photos of young girls to choose from, with a fee of $5,000 per girl (Photo:AP)
 

'It's a bad dream': Emiliano Sala's father after plane recovered

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala government focus on prevention than treatment, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Health minister K.K. Shylaja shares a word with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of epidemics awareness programme on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram

Water scarcity hits Ernakulam

Water level near the intake wells of Kerala Water Authority main pump houses at Aluva in Periyar and Choondi in Muvattupuzha river is low compared to previous years

Nod for Rs 590 crore phase-II of Vytilla mobility hub

The second phase will feature a total of 101 bus bays, including 16 boarding and alighting bays for city buses and 76 boarding and nine alighting bays for regional buses.

Modi is worried by success of Kolkata rally, says N Chandrababu Naidu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Three youths die in mishap near Malappuram

Sanoop, Shihabuddin and Unais.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham