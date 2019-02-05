search on deccanchronicle.com
CM launches TN combined development & building rules

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Further, the rules have been simplified to reduce discretion and to promote voluntary compliance.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami greeting the first hand transplant beneficiary Narayanaswamy while presenting him the appointment order as ward supervisor in a government hospital in Dindigul on Monday (Photo: DC)
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has released the Tamil Nadu combined development and building rules 2019.

In the context of increasing demand for urban land and the policies and approaches emerging in the area of spatial planning in the national and international level it has become a necessity to review, revise and re-issue the planning and building rules under various Acts, as the Tamil Nadu combined development and building rules.

 

As per the TN combined development regulations and building rules, 2019, all rules relating to planning and building permit for construction and layout have been brought into single document and these rules are applicable to entire State, except Hill areas.  

The rules aim at efficient and sustainable utilisation of scarce land making housing more affordable and achieving inclusive, sustainable and denser developments. Further, the rules have been simplified to reduce discretion and to promote voluntary compliance.

 Obtaining a completion certificate is made obligatory for all developments excluding residential building up to 12 m in height, not exceeding 3 dwelling units or 750 sq.m. floor area and all types of industrial buildings.

To ensure compliance with approved plans and to curtail deviations in construction at the initial stage itself, inspections have been mandated during construction at the plinth level and at the last storey level. Based on a risk assessment, inspections can be outsourced to registered professionals. To reduce the number and length of commutes mixed use development will be promoted. Accordingly, the primary residential use zone and mixed residential use zone have been combined.

The special sanction provisions to permit activities in each zone, available in Chennai Metropolitan Area, are removed to reduce discretionary in decision making. Provision is made to notify areas of special character like Continuous Building Area (CBA), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Area, Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Area in places where development plan yet to be prepared.  In line with the Government's earlier decision to increase FSI to permit denser development and make housing more affordable the Floor Space Index permissible for various departments has been revised upward.

