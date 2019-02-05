search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI-Kolkata police: Parliament adjourned amid noisy protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 1:04 am IST
After repeated adjournments, both the houses were adjourned for the day.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee Sunday began a sit-in protest in Kolkata over the CBI’s attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.
 West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee Sunday began a sit-in protest in Kolkata over the CBI’s attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.

New Delhi: The ongoing CBI-Kolkata police slugfest on Monday led to a washout of proceedings in both houses of Parliament, even as home minister Rajnath Singh termed the developments in West Bengal as “unprecedented” and warned that the Centre has powers to take action.

After repeated adjournments, both the houses were adjourned for the day.

 

In the Lok Sabha, Trinamul Congress members were joined in their protest by members of the Congress, BJD, NCP, SP and RJD who spoke out against the Centre over developments in West Bengal, with many of them alleging that the Narendra Modi government was misusing the CBI.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee Sunday began a sit-in protest in Kolkata over the CBI’s attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.

A CBI team, which went to Kumar’s residence in the city’s Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and whisked to a police station on Sunday.

Amid noisy protests by Trinamul Congress members, Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha that it was “unprecedented” that the CBI was stopped from lawfully doing its duty when it wanted to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar regarding chit fund scams on Sunday.

In the first reaction from the Centre on the incident, the Home Minister said the CBI team wanted to question Kumar as he was “not cooperating”.

Earlier, opposition parties in Lok Sabha attacked the government over the alleged misuse of central agencies against political rivals, saying it was against democratic norms.

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

BJP MLA Laxman Savadi and MLC N. Ravikumar address the media in Bengaluru on Monday

Karnataka: BJP to raise rift in coalition, cashgate at budget session

Congress workers protest in Bengaluru on Monday against Hindu Mahasabha’s action of enacting Mahatma Gandhiji’s assassination in Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. (Photo: KPN)

Will give a balanced budget for all sections, says HD Kumaraswamy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Modi is worried by success of Kolkata rally, says N Chandrababu Naidu

The three blindfolded him and assaulted him before taking his wallet containing his credit and debit card, while the driver continued to drive around the city. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: 3 held for abducting, robbing techie



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
 

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

Longtime associate Alex Cifuentes told authorities a woman would send Guzman photos of young girls to choose from, with a fee of $5,000 per girl (Photo:AP)
 

'It's a bad dream': Emiliano Sala's father after plane recovered

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Saradha scam: CBI says it carried out Supreme Court directives

Interim Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief M. Nageswara Rao presents a bouquet to the newly-appointed CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla as he takes charge at CBI headquarters, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

United States asked to treat detained as victims

The Indian Embassy has no formal communication or an exact count of those who returned to Hyderabad on their own.

Centre makes Aadhaar must for Kisan benefits

However, for transfer of subsequent instalments Aadhaar will be a must.

Telangana: Civil supplies department plans to help farmers

The department would have to purchase the paddy coming to the market and the staff was ordered to draw up an action plan for the same. (Representational Image)

Centre scheme to pay Rs 6,000 in 3 parts

The BJP-led Central government wants to pay the first installment across the country before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham