search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Both TMC, BJP are corrupt, put in place by SC: Sitaram Yechury

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
'Several TMC MPs have already faced arrests and charge sheets. Why did BJP wait for five years to investigate?' Yechury said.
Yechury said he did not find anything wrong in the way the CBI had embarked on the investigations into the scam in Kolkata and pointed out that their actions could have been objectionable if the agency had proceeded suo moto. (Photo: File)
 Yechury said he did not find anything wrong in the way the CBI had embarked on the investigations into the scam in Kolkata and pointed out that their actions could have been objectionable if the agency had proceeded suo moto. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Supreme Court order on Tuesday showed both the BJP and the TMC its place and that the two parties were hand in gloves in "sharing the spoils" of the chit fund scam.

Speaking to reporters, Yechury said he did not find anything wrong in the way the CBI had embarked on the investigations into the scam in Kolkata and pointed out that their actions could have been objectionable if the agency had proceeded suo moto.

 

"In this instance when the judiciary orders the CBI to investigate a case, the CBI's movement in the investigation into any state or territory cannot be construed as an attack on the authority or the powers of the state government.

"What is objectionable if when the CBI suo moto takes action and investigate without permission of the state government. That would be a violation. That is not the case here. So it is not a issue of Centre-state relation," he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate with the agency in investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

The apex court said Kumar will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation at Shillong in Meghalaya. The apex court also said no coercive steps, including the arrest of the Kolkata Police chief, will take place during the course of investigation.

"Both corrupt parties, the TMC and the BJP get put in their place by the Supreme Court. Must investigate the top leadership of the TMC too, of loot. Several TMC MPs have already faced arrests and charge sheets. Why did the BJP wait for five years to investigate? To pull corrupt members into its own fold?" he said.

...
Tags: sitaram yechury, supreme court, cbi, tmc, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

This is the first incident in which police have charged those accused of cow slaughter with NSA. (Photo: ANI)

Police invoke NSA against 3 accused of cow slaughter in MP

Mamata Banerjee also hit out at the BJP leader Mukul Roy who left the Trinamool Congress to join BJP last year. (Photo: File)

I was also denied permission to stay in guest house at Maharashtra, Bihar : Mamata

Anna Hazare, who began his indefinite fast on January 30 over appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs, has lost around 4.30 kg weight in the last seven days, doctors said. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra CM, Union ministers meet Hazare, ask him to call off fast

The court added that the central forces cant be withdrawn from Assam. (Photo: File)

'Home Ministry trying to destroy process': SC on Assam's NRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

Sai Teja, 22 year-old-man from Hyderabad who did not pursue his education after 10th class invented a new smart system for vehicles to avoid road accidents. (Photo:ANI)
 

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

The youngster isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware (Photo:White House)
 

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

US President Donald Trump had announced Rao’s nomination in November while celebrating Diwali at the White House (Photo:Twitter)
 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Image comparison

The XUV300 will rival likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and upcoming Hyundai Qxi.
 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Civilian trainer aircraft crashes, pilot injured

The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it. (Photo: ANI)

Bhima-Koregaon activist Teltumbde won't be arrested till Feb 12: Pune Police to HC

Anand Teltumbde was arrested from the Mumbai airport last Saturday around 3 am. His arrest was deemed illegal by a sessions court and he was released from custody. (Photo: ANI | File)

Chief priest gives explanation on 'purification' in Sabarimala to Devaswom Board

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear review petitions against the on the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple. (Representative Image))

‘How is the ‘khauf?’ BJP taunts Mamata as Adityanath plans Bengal road trip

On Sunday, Yogi Adityanath addressed his two rallies in Bengal on phone after being denied the landing permission. (Photo: File)

Blow to Mamata Banerjee, moral victory for CBI: BJP on SC order in chit fund case

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed the order and said it's a blow to the Mamata Banerjee government and a victory for the CBI. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham