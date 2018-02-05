search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Viral video: UP woman pulls out pistol, opens fire to save husband from goons

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2018, 5:37 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 5:37 pm IST
While the victim was being hit mercilessly by goons sent by his landlord, his wife fired a few rounds to scare away the attackers.
In the video, the victim identified as Abid Ali, a local journalist, is seen being attacked by half a dozen men at the gate of his house. (Photo: Screengrab)
 In the video, the victim identified as Abid Ali, a local journalist, is seen being attacked by half a dozen men at the gate of his house. (Photo: Screengrab)

Lucknow: In a courageous attempt, a woman in Kakori area in Lucknow, saved her husband from goons who were thrashing him ruthlessly with rods outside his residence, the police said on Monday.

The footage of the incident, caught live on camera, on Monday went viral on social and electronic media.

 

In the video, the victim identified as Abid Ali, a local journalist, is seen being attacked by half a dozen men at the gate of his house.

As Ali was being hit mercilessly, his wife, a lawyer, in a spontaneous reaction quickly pulled out a pistol and fired a few rounds and scared away the attackers, who were believed to be sent by Ali's landlord as a result of some dispute between them, police said on Monday.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed at their residence. "Separate FIRs have been filed in connection with the matter - one by the landlord alleging usurping of his property and the other by Ali," the police said.

Click here to watch video.

Tags: cctv footage, up crime, up law and order, viral video
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don't link my son's death to religion: 23-yr-old Delhi photographer's father

Ankit's father Yashpal Saxena said, 'I had a tiny hope that maybe he (Ankit) is alive and just unconscious, maybe by some miracles doctors can save him. But nothing like that.' (Photo: ANI)

UAE issues travel ban on Kerala CPI(M) leader’s son, impounds passport in fraud case

Dubai court has imposed a travel ban against Binoy Kodiyeri, the elder son of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a cheating case filed by a Gulf-based tourism company. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal can present DDCA documents in Arun Jaitley defamation case: Delhi HC

Referring to one of Arun Jaitley's cross-examination sessions on Arvind Kejriwal's behalf, the court said questions put to the Union minister were not relevant to the case and the questioners should have restrained themselves from putting them. (Photo: File)

Better to sell 'pakodas' than beg: Amit Shah attacks Cong in debut RS speech

BJP President Amit Shah also pitched for simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections, besides touching upon a host of measures taken by the government. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Court sends Indrani Mukerjea to 2-day CBI custody in INX Media case

Special CBI Judge Sunil Rana allowed the CBI to interrogate Indrani Mukerjea for two days and directed that she be brought before it on February 7. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham