Only AIADMK card holders will get welfare schemes’ benefits: TN minister

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Minister Sellur K Raju has courted controversy by saying that government welfare measures would be given only to AIADMK card holders, even as Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that such schemes were meant for all.

Raju made the statement on Sunday at an event in Madurai to enrol new members and to renew membership of those who had completed five years.

"AIADMK party card is what identifies us and is equal to our life itself.... every party member should have it. All party members should have the card. Only if you have it, can you get government welfare schemes benefits either for you or your family," he had said.

On the vexed Cauvery river water issue, Raju said that the chief minister was taking appropriate steps to secure the state's share of water from Karnataka.

Referring to the local body polls, he said AIADMK is always ready to face any elections.

However, Panneerselvam said that all government welfare measures are aimed at benefiting the ordinary and poor people and all sections of society, irrespective of party affiliations.

He said Karnataka has declined water to Tamil Nadu and that steps were being taken to initiate legal measures to secure water for the state.

"We have a right to seek water for our standing crops," he said.