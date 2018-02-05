search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nobody should interfere if 2 adults want marriage, SC on ‘honour’ killings

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2018, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 1:20 pm IST
The Supreme Court was hearing a plea to ban family killings over ‘honour’, filed by NGO Shakti Vahini.
CJI Dipak Misra asked khap panchayats not be be conscience keepers. (Representational Image)
 CJI Dipak Misra asked khap panchayats not be be conscience keepers. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: As ‘honour’ killings continue to rock North India, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra warned khap panchayats on Monday “not to be conscience keepers” and said nobody should interfere if two adults want to get married.

The CJI was hearing a plea to ban family killings over ‘honour’, filed by NGO (non-government organisation) Shakti Vahini.

 

The CJI said: "Whether it is parents, society or anyone, they are out of it. No one, either individual or collective, or group, has the right to interfere with the marriage."

The Supreme Court was speaking on the petition filed by Shakti Vahini, which has asked for a ban on such crimes and on khap panchayats or self-appointed village courts in parts of north India, especially Haryana, which believe it is their duty to protect medieval-era traditions and act like a law unto themselves while "punishing" couples who marry against their families' wishes.

A lawyer, representing khap panchayats, told the apex court they are against such killings. He also said they never oppose inter-caste or inter-religious marriages. They only oppose marriages between sapindas (marriage between two cousins). As per Section 5(v) of the Hindu Marriage Act, marriages between sapindas are prohibited.

The lawyer said: “Khap panchayats encourage inter-caste and inter-religious marriages. Marriages between sapindas are opposed because they are considered siblings.”

SC, however, objected to the same.

“Law will take its own course. Who are you to interfere?” asked CJI Dipak Misra.

“We are conscience keepers”, replied the lawyer appearing for khap panchayats.

“Don’t be conscience keepers. If two adults want to get married nobody should interfere,” shot back CJI Misra.

“We are not concerned with the khap panchayat. We are only concerned with the rights of a couple to get married. Whether marriage is good or bad or is it advisable, we are out of it,” the top court added.

The top court’s hearing coincides with shock in Delhi over the killing of a 23-year-old Hindu man by the family of his Muslim girlfriend. Photographer Ankit Saxena was attacked and stabbed to death on a busy road near his home in west Delhi.

The murder was raised before the judges, but the CJI Dipak Misra said immediately, “Do not get into it. That case is not before us.”

The Supreme Court has adjourned the matter for February 16.

Tags: supreme court, chief justice of india, shakti vahini, khap panchayats, honour killing
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RS adjourned till 2 pm over Noida fake encounter case, Delhi sealing drive

'You don't want the House to run. You don't want Question Hour,' M Venkaiah Naidu told the agitated members as he called for Zero Hour mentions. (Photo: ANI/File)

Shatrughan joins Yashwant Sinha’s farmers’ protest in MP, questions ‘Modicare’

Shatrughan Sinha reached Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, where Yashwant Sinha has launched a sit-in for farmers whose lands would be acquired for a thermal power plant. (Photo: PTI)

'Life should be big, not long', martyred Army Captain Kundu's Facebook reads

Army Captain Kapil Kundu lost his life in the 'unprovoked and indiscriminate' firing by Pakistan on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook)

Will Rahul maintain silence on K'taka Cong leader's 'pot' jibe at PM, asks BJP

The BJP questions Congress President Rahul Gandhi's 'silence' on Divya Spandana's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | ANI)

Sharpshooter from UP's Kasganj, Tanwir arrested in Delhi encounter

Security was heightened and the entire area was barricaded to restrict movement of Tanwir and his accomplice. (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham