search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Medaram liquor sales fetch state Rs 50 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 5, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 2:02 am IST
Nearly Rs 14 lakh was earned through licence fees alone. The 22 bars alone earned Rs 4 crore in a week.
Excise officials don’t take action against illegal belt shops during the fair and allegations of officials receiving bribes from traders in return are common. (Representational image)
 Excise officials don’t take action against illegal belt shops during the fair and allegations of officials receiving bribes from traders in return are common. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The excise department earned Rs 50 crore from liquor sales during the Medaram Jatara, which was held from January 31 to February 3.

There is a huge demand for liquor, country hen and jaggery during Medaram Jatara.

 

Twenty-two temporary bars had been allowed in Medaram for a week from January 28 to February 3 to meet the demand. The excise department collected a licence fee of Rs 9,000 per day and exempted MRP for traders.

Nearly Rs 14 lakh was earned through licence fees alone. The 22 bars alone earned Rs 4 crore in a week.

Liquor shops in surrounding towns and districts saw a 50 per cent increase in sales during the week, which fetched another Rs 46 crore.

 The sales increased sharply in Warangal urban, Warangal rural, Bhupalapally, Mahabu-babad, Jangoan, Khammam, Kothagudem, Adila-bad, Manchirial, and Peddapally districts.

In fact liquor sales in districts surrounding Meda-ram increase two months prior to the jatara.

 There is a ritual that devotees worship Sammakka Saralamma in their homes two months ahead of the jatara and invite their relatives and friends to celebrate by serving liquor.

Liquor shops increase their stocks two months in advance which is reflected in increased sales during this period every two years when the jatara is held.

 The increased revenues are also attributed to TS Breweries Corporation Ltd supplying liquor for temporary bars in Medaram for a price which is above 30 per cent of MRP.

 To recover this, traders are given a free hand to collect above MRP based on the demand. Traders collect an additional Rs 100 to Rs 150 on each bottle.

Though the excise department permitted only 22 bars in Medaram, it’s an open secret that liquor traders from surrounding districts set up more than 3,000 belt shops,which are spread over a radius of 3-km from Medaram.

Excise officials often don’t take action against illegal belt shops during the fair and allegations of officials receiving huge bribes from traders in return are common.

“As per preliminary estimates, Rs 50 crore was earned during Medaram Jataram. This will be even more when final figures come out in two days,” said an official.

Tags: medaram jatara, liquor, jaggery
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pride 2018: Queer farmer, priest among thousands out to champion LGBTQ rights for all

Every year, supporters and members of the LGBTQ community take to the streets of Mumbai to fight for their basic civil rights. (All photos/gifs: Alfea Jamal)
 

Inside China’s loneliness: Sexbots want to be called 'baby,' turn on dishwasher

The company makes 400 custom dolls per month, up from 10 in 2009. It began research into sexbots in mid-2016 and now employs 120 people. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman reveals how she saved her dying son by secretly giving him cannabis

Now Callie is actively campaigning for legalisation of cannabis to be used as a medicine (Photo: AFP)
 

51-year-old almost dies after drinking 25 cans of energy drinks in just 6 hours

He says the drinks are bad as drugs and should not be sold as they nearly killed him (Photo: AFP)
 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Pillion riders at greater risk of suffering injuries

A helmet is absolutely necessary for a pillion rider while on the road. The accidents, minor, major or freak ones, cannot be anticipated. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Minor drivers a threat to public

Instead of restraining their kids and warning them of the dangers, parents are encouraging them by buying them flashy bikes or cars. (Representational Image)

Thermocol usage in Neknampur Lake questioned

Officials from the organisation in charge of the wetland said that they had picked plants that are well-suited for the polluted water. (Representational Image)

Time Telangana focuses on medicine donation

With no official distribution centre to donate medicines, the city falls short on free medicines that could be availed by many.  

Telengana eases tender norms for ULBs

Telengana Government
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham