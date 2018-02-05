Child prodigy: 5-year-old to endorse Telangana irrigation unit

Nehal had shown an inclination owards the Chief Minister’s re-engineering and re-designing of irrigation project at a tender age.

Hyderabad: Enthralled by the articulate performance of five-year-old Nehal, Minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday, appointed him as the brand ambassador for the Telangana irrigation department. He also directed the department to fund all his educational expenditure.

Five-year-old Nehal is a native of Pandillapalli of Chintakani mandal of Khammam district. He is the son of Hanumantha Rao, who works in a private firm at Shapoor Nagar, in the capital city.

He had shown an inclination towards Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhara Rao’s re-engineering and re-designing of irrigation projects and grasped their importance at a tender age. Without referring to any book, he was able to explain all irrigation projects at his finger tips. After hearing about his exemplary knowledge and understanding of the irrigation projects from a local TRS leader, on Sunday Harish Rao organised a meeting with hundreds of irrigation department officials and engineers at Jala Sowdha, where Nehal gave a powerful 20-minute speech on the importance of various irrigation projects in the state and the need for them in the backdrop of the Chief Minister redesigning the projects.

Nehal, who is presently studying U.K.G, had virtually flabbergasted everyone present at the meeting. Harish Rao was so thrilled that he immediately made an announcement app-ointing Nehal as the brand ambassador.

When Nehal said that he would like to meet the Chief Minister personally, Harish Rao promised him that he would take him to Chandrasekhara Rao for a presentation.

Harish Rao asked the Kaleswaram Chief Engineer, B. Hari Ram to give Nehal a glimpse of the ongoing works of Kaleswaram projects.