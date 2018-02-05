search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Child prodigy: 5-year-old to endorse Telangana irrigation unit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CHVM KRISHNA RAO
Published Feb 5, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 2:04 am IST
Can explain all irrigation projects without the help of any book.
Nehal had shown an inclination owards the Chief Minister’s re-engineering and re-designing of irrigation project at a tender age.
 Nehal had shown an inclination owards the Chief Minister’s re-engineering and re-designing of irrigation project at a tender age.

Hyderabad: Enthralled by the articulate performance of five-year-old  Nehal, Minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday, appointed him as the brand ambassador for the Telangana irrigation department. He also directed the department to fund all his educational expenditure. 

Five-year-old Nehal  is a native of Pandillapalli of Chintakani mandal of Khammam district. He is the son of Hanumantha Rao, who works in a private firm at Shapoor Nagar, in the capital city. 

 

He had shown an inclination towards Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhara Rao’s re-engineering and re-designing of irrigation projects and grasped their importance at a tender age. Without referring to any book, he was able to explain all irrigation projects at his finger tips. After hearing about his exemplary knowledge and understanding of the irrigation projects from a local TRS leader, on Sunday Harish Rao organised a meeting with hundreds of irrigation department officials and engineers at Jala Sowdha, where Nehal gave a powerful 20-minute speech on the importance of various irrigation projects in the state and the need for them in the backdrop of the Chief Minister redesigning the projects. 

Nehal, who is presently studying U.K.G, had virtually flabbergasted everyone present at the meeting. Harish Rao was so thrilled that he immediately made an announcement app-ointing Nehal as the brand ambassador. 

When Nehal said that he would like to meet the Chief Minister personally, Harish Rao promised him that he would take him to Chandrasekhara Rao for a presentation.

Harish Rao asked the Kaleswaram Chief Engineer, B. Hari Ram to give Nehal a glimpse of the ongoing works of Kaleswaram projects.

Tags: t. harish rao, telangana irrigation minister, hanumantha rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pride 2018: Queer farmer, priest among thousands out to champion LGBTQ rights for all

Every year, supporters and members of the LGBTQ community take to the streets of Mumbai to fight for their basic civil rights. (All photos/gifs: Alfea Jamal)
 

Inside China’s loneliness: Sexbots want to be called 'baby,' turn on dishwasher

The company makes 400 custom dolls per month, up from 10 in 2009. It began research into sexbots in mid-2016 and now employs 120 people. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman reveals how she saved her dying son by secretly giving him cannabis

Now Callie is actively campaigning for legalisation of cannabis to be used as a medicine (Photo: AFP)
 

51-year-old almost dies after drinking 25 cans of energy drinks in just 6 hours

He says the drinks are bad as drugs and should not be sold as they nearly killed him (Photo: AFP)
 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Over 100 professors apply for Anna University VC post

Anna University V-C search panel has retired IAS officer N.Sundaradevan as state government’s nominee and IIT Madras Professor R.Gnanamoorthy as the syndicate nominee in the panel.

Hyderabad: Pillion riders at greater risk of suffering injuries

A helmet is absolutely necessary for a pillion rider while on the road. The accidents, minor, major or freak ones, cannot be anticipated. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Minor drivers a threat to public

Instead of restraining their kids and warning them of the dangers, parents are encouraging them by buying them flashy bikes or cars. (Representational Image)

Thermocol usage in Neknampur Lake questioned

Officials from the organisation in charge of the wetland said that they had picked plants that are well-suited for the polluted water. (Representational Image)

Time Telangana focuses on medicine donation

With no official distribution centre to donate medicines, the city falls short on free medicines that could be availed by many.  
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham