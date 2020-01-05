JNU Students Union and ABVP members clash

New Delhi: A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus here on Sunday, sources said.

According to the sources, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association. Indian Express repo

The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members. Faculty members said students and teachers were both targeted in the attack, Indian Experss reported.