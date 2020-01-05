Nation Current Affairs 05 Jan 2020 Fascists in control ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fascists in control of our nation: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2020, 10:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 10:09 pm IST
P Chidambaram adds that attack on JNU students by masked thugs culd only have happened with the support of the government
In this picture tweted by the JNU students union, its president Aishe Ghosh is seen injured after being attacked on campus. (PTI)
 In this picture tweted by the JNU students union, its president Aishe Ghosh is seen injured after being attacked on campus. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night and claimed that it was a "reflection of fear" that "fascists in control of our nation" have of the students.

"The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today's violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," he said in a tweet.

 

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said it was shocking and horrifying to see live telecast of "masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students". He alleged that such an "act of impunity can only happen with the support of the government.

"What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?" the former finance minister tweeted.

“It is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is belief," he wrote on the microblogging site.

